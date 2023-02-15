When is ranked play coming to Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players have been longing for a ranked mode since the game’s release. The wait for MW2 fans recently came to an end with season two’s release, and Warzone 2 players are now alone in waiting for a ranked system.

But it’s not all bad news for Warzone 2 players in season two since the developers finally gave a timeline for ranked BR, and Warzone 2 fans may not have to wait that long.

When will ranked play launch in Warzone 2?

Ranked play will come to Warzone 2 in “season three and beyond,” according to a Twitter post shared by an official Call of Duty account.

Season 02 is almost live, and there’s more on the way. Here’s a taste of what’s next:



Season 02 Reloaded:

🗻 New Core 6v6 Multiplayer Map

🚨 New RAID episode

🔥 New Multiplayer Modes



Season 3 and beyond:

🔫 Gunfight

💰 Plunder

🪂 Warzone Ranked — Call of Duty UK (@CallofDutyUK) February 15, 2023

Right after listing some of the new additions to season two, the post ends with a sneak peek of what’s coming to Warzone 2 in season three “and beyond.” At the bottom of the list, Warzone ranked found itself a place, right after Plunder.

While season three looks to be a healthy guesstimate of when Warzone 2’s ranked mode will become available, the beyond part leaves an open door for the developers to push back its release. If the list was created with an order, Gunfight and Plunder may arrive earlier than Warzone 2 ranked.

Season three for Warzone 2 doesn’t have a set release date just yet, but the third season of the first Warzone started around April. A late April or early May release can be a possibility for the third season of Warzone 2, meaning fans may only need to push through two months to finally get their hands on a ranked mode.