The Call of Duty content season keeps on churning, this time with yet another midseason “Reloaded” update.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season Three Reloaded update is just around the corner, offering new content for players to enjoy before another seasonal content drop releases in just a few weeks.

While Reloaded updates aren’t as substantial as full seasons, there’s still some good stuff for players to drop in for or dive back into if they’ve taken a break or are looking for a new reason to squad up with the pals for some games.

Here’s when CoD players can expect to fire up MW2 for some new content.

When is MW2 Season Three Reloaded?

The official arrival date for the Season Three Reloaded update has not been confirmed yet, but previous patterns in Reloaded updates in past seasons would suggest that it’s likely to arrive on May 17, barring a delay.

Official confirmation of the date for Season Three Reloaded is expected in the coming days.

What is included in MW2 Season Three Reloaded?

Here’s everything we know so far about what’s coming to MW2 and Warzone 2 in the Season Three Reloaded update.

New six-vs-six map: Alboran Hatchery

An additional map built for six-vs-six will be coming in the update. Little is known about it other than one teaser image and its name, which is Alboran Hatchery. It looks like it’s another map taken from one of the campaign’s missions.

Two new weapons

Two new guns are coming to the world of MW2 and Warzone 2 with the update. Both of them are sidearms (pistols) and not much is known about either of them just yet, but they will likely require in-game challenges to unlock them.

A teaser image from the road map revealed that one of the pistols looks like a variant of the TEC-9, while leaks suggest the other one may be some sort of full-auto .50 GS Desert Eagle.

New modes

Face Off and Ground War Infected are two modes that will be coming as part of the update, although likely not altogether with the update itself. Infinity Ward will continue to cycle game modes in and out of the game, and these new modes will likely come in subsequent weekly playlist updates.

Warzone 2 updates and Ranked Play

Warzone 2 Ranked Play may be coming with the update, although Activision’s wording on its arrival was unclear.

“Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play will act as the proving ground and true test for trios wanting to become the best in the world,” Activision said. “More information on this new experience will be available at mid-season.”

Some new items are also being added to Warzone 2 as part of the update, including lootable Perk Packages, a Deployable Buy Station, and a Gulag Entry Kit that will allow for an additional Gulag visit.

DMZ updates

Two more faction missions have been confirmed for the in-season update, but little else is known at this time. More information about what’s coming in DMZ will be revealed in the days leading up to the patch.

MW2 Season Three Reloaded patch notes

Along with the content above, Season Three Reloaded in MW2 will likely also contain quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and balance updates for weapons and attachments. Check back here for more information closer to the release of the update for official patch note information.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.