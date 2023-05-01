Another minor update aimed at taking care of bugs in Call of Duty was deployed today, taking effect in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Infinity Ward and Raven Software have been hard at work patching some pesky bugs that have cropped up in the CoD world over the past few weeks, and the latest update features even more fixes in an additional patch.

We released a small update this morning with bug fixes. Read the full updated patch notes here: https://t.co/r4QFUw4zAv — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 1, 2023

While many of the fixes were minor or pertaining to menus and icons, the update also included a fix for crashing problems that were occurring in Plunder, the popular Warzone 2 mode which just made its return last week.

A solid quality-of-life change also came with the update. Players will now be able to preview Tracer rounds when looking at bundles in the in-game store. Tracer bundles are usually 2,400 CoD Points, and Tracer rounds add a special effect to bullets fired by specific blueprint weapons.

The general vibe around CoD has been more negative than usual over the past few weeks, mainly surrounding a lackluster season three launch last month. But that hasn’t stopped Activision from boasting big microtransaction sales numbers.

The next substantial content update for MW2 and Warzone 2 is likely coming in a couple of weeks in the “Season Three Reloaded” update, likely due to hit sometime in the middle of May. The estimated arrival for the update is May 17.

Here’s the full list of bug fixes from today’s patch.

Modern Warfare 2 patch notes for May 1 update

General

Added Tracer preview to Bundles

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the reactive weapon menu text would appear on weapons that are not reactive

Fixed an issue with Attachment tuning where adjusting one axis and not the other, then saving the weapon as a Custom Blueprint resets tuning

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where all weapons would show a maxed out progress bar on the first level in the Receiver tab

Fixed an issue where the “What’s Hot” menu category was not functioning correctly for some Xbox Players

Fixed an issue where Prestige icons were displaying incorrectly in the Multiplayer Scoreboard

Atomgrad Raid Episode 01: Fixed an issue where Players could not equip the oxygen mask between teammates while submerged

Recently updated

Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard could not be opened or would cause flickering for some Players in Multiplayer matches

Warzone 2 patch notes for May 1 update

Bug fixes

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue where the squad placement screen would not play while watching the Killcam when a squad was fully wiped in Massive Resurgence

Plunder

Addressed a number of known crashes in Plunder

Addressed an issue where nameplates were appearing for some Players

DMZ