Another minor update aimed at taking care of bugs in Call of Duty was deployed today, taking effect in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
Infinity Ward and Raven Software have been hard at work patching some pesky bugs that have cropped up in the CoD world over the past few weeks, and the latest update features even more fixes in an additional patch.
While many of the fixes were minor or pertaining to menus and icons, the update also included a fix for crashing problems that were occurring in Plunder, the popular Warzone 2 mode which just made its return last week.
A solid quality-of-life change also came with the update. Players will now be able to preview Tracer rounds when looking at bundles in the in-game store. Tracer bundles are usually 2,400 CoD Points, and Tracer rounds add a special effect to bullets fired by specific blueprint weapons.
The general vibe around CoD has been more negative than usual over the past few weeks, mainly surrounding a lackluster season three launch last month. But that hasn’t stopped Activision from boasting big microtransaction sales numbers.
The next substantial content update for MW2 and Warzone 2 is likely coming in a couple of weeks in the “Season Three Reloaded” update, likely due to hit sometime in the middle of May. The estimated arrival for the update is May 17.
Here’s the full list of bug fixes from today’s patch.
Modern Warfare 2 patch notes for May 1 update
General
- Added Tracer preview to Bundles
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the reactive weapon menu text would appear on weapons that are not reactive
- Fixed an issue with Attachment tuning where adjusting one axis and not the other, then saving the weapon as a Custom Blueprint resets tuning
- Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where all weapons would show a maxed out progress bar on the first level in the Receiver tab
- Fixed an issue where the “What’s Hot” menu category was not functioning correctly for some Xbox Players
- Fixed an issue where Prestige icons were displaying incorrectly in the Multiplayer Scoreboard
- Atomgrad Raid Episode 01: Fixed an issue where Players could not equip the oxygen mask between teammates while submerged
Recently updated
- Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard could not be opened or would cause flickering for some Players in Multiplayer matches
Warzone 2 patch notes for May 1 update
Bug fixes
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue where the squad placement screen would not play while watching the Killcam when a squad was fully wiped in Massive Resurgence
Plunder
- Addressed a number of known crashes in Plunder
- Addressed an issue where nameplates were appearing for some Players
DMZ
- Fixed an issue where a Player’s free Contraband weapons would sometimes not equip
- Fixed an issue with the Revive Pistol persisting between some matches as a Field Upgrade despite a Player failing to exfil