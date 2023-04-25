It's available for download now, but don't expect much.

Call of Duty players woke up to a surprise update download in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ today, hoping for something cool to arrive in the FPS franchise.

Unfortunately, Infinity Ward soon released the patch notes to the chagrin of players everywhere, who found out that it was another update focused on bug fixes as opposed to any substantial content changes.

We released a small update this morning. Follow the Season 03 Patch Notes here: https://t.co/r4QFUw4zAv — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 25, 2023

All three modes of the current CoD offering—MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2 battle royale, and DMZ—had their own bugs to be squashed in this update, the second one deployed since season three began on April 12.

Fans of Ground War will be happy to know, however, that more ammo caches have been added to the Zaya Observatory map, and Gunfight players should now see a reduced number of lasers in loadouts in the two-vs-two mode.

CoD did announce that the return of a popular Warzone 2 mode is coming soon, though. The respawn-based Plunder mode will be making its way into the BR sequel for the first time in the weekly playlist update this week.

Players holding out for new content, like new weapons maps, or balance changes, likely have to buckle in and wait a few more weeks before the midseason “reloaded” update hits the games sometime in the middle of May.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for the minor CoD update today.

MW2 April 25 update patch notes

General

Added descriptions for picking up individual trophies in the “Trophy Hunt” Event.

Reduced the number of lasers in Loadouts in Gunfight

Added more ammo caches to Zaya Observatory in Ground War.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where multiple Attachments displayed as Highlighted at the same time.

Fixed an issue that showed a lock symbol on a BlackCell Sector despite the player owning BlackCell.

Fixed an issue that caused the loading time to spectate the next player in Gunfight to take longer than intended.

Fixed an issue with Recruit a Friend where Challenges were not tracking as intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Pro-Tuned icon to display incorrectly when hovering an attachment in Gunsmith UI.

Fixed an issue where some “Trophy Hunt” Event UI was missing in Battle Royale and displayed an incorrect number of trophies earned.

Fixed an issue where, after restarting the game, both recruiters and recruitees would appear to lose progression on the Recruit a Friend Challenges menu.

Fixed an issue where War Track Bundles were not showing the Bundle names on the Vehicle Select Menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause tab navigation in Multiplayer to display an incorrect screen.

Warzone 2 April 25 update patch notes

General

Moved Killstreak banners to reduce reticle overlap on screen.

Updated audio for opening loot caches.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing players from pinging Contested Loadout Drops.

Fixed an issue where after playing a match through the “What’s Hot” Playlist, players could be met with an error after attempting to open the After Action Report.

DMZ April 25 update patch notes

Bug fixes