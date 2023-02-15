When is Plunder coming to Call of Duty Warzone 2?

Call of Duty developers today confirmed that Plunder is coming back to Warzone in a blog post revealing launch information for season two of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.

But if you think you’ll be able to hop into the game mode right away, you are in for some disappointment. With season two’s introduction today, players will be able to take on the new Ashika Island map, start a new battle pass, and experience new events, but Plunder is not on the itinerary for the season.

Related: MW2 and Warzone 2 season 2 patch notes

Plunder is a game mode that deviates from the standard battle royale of Warzone by making the primary objective to collect as much in-game money as possible by duking it out with the other hundred or so players on the map. The first to $2 million wins the match. The game mode was popularized in 2021 as a part of the original Warzone.

When is Plunder returning to Warzone?

Activision confirmed today that Plunder will come to Warzone 2 in season three. The publisher’s post did not specify exactly when the game mode would be available or if it would be at the beginning of the season.

Given the trajectory of CoD seasons, season three is expected to begin sometime in April, but that has not yet been confirmed either. Plunder is one of a few things that Activision mentioned in today’s post for season three, including Gun Fight’s return as well as ranked Warzone.

This post will be updated with more details about the addition of Plunder to Warzone 2 as they become available.