‘Loot for Good’ DMZ event will donate real money to CoD charity for lucrative extractions

DMZ grinders, it's time to put your skills to use for a great cause.

A new in-game event in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode will donate real-world money to the Call of Duty Endowment charity for Military Appreciation Month, Activision announced today.

The “Loot for Good” event runs from May 1 to 7 and will reward players and the Call of Duty Endowment for successful extractions in DMZ. The Endowment is a charity that works with military veterans to place them into meaningful jobs in their post-deployment careers.

For each successful extraction of at least $30,000 in DMZ, Activision will donate $1 to the Endowment. The goal is for players to use their DMZ matches to find cash, sell high-end items, and successfully extract with lots of dough to help out the real-world cause with their top-tier gameplay.

“Loot for Good gives Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans the opportunity to directly support our veterans by doing what they love – playing the game,” said Dan Goldenberg, executive director of the Call of Duty Endowment and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Activision Blizzard. “This initiative will not only be fun, but it will draw attention and raise awareness for the importance of finding veterans jobs.”

The $1 donations are capped at a maximum of $10 per player and $1 million total. Every player who extracts $30,000 can earn the “Loot for Good” calling card while supporting the charitable cause.

“When we started the Endowment 14 years ago, our goal was to bring the economic plight of veterans to the forefront,” Goldenberg said. “So far, we have placed 118,000 veterans into meaningful careers, but there is plenty more that needs to be done. Especially for female veterans who are 2-3 times more likely to be unemployed than their male counterparts.”

Players will be able to follow their progress on the Loot for Good leaderboard, which will automatically track the top 100 players throughout the duration of the event.