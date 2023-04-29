Where to find the Gaming Studio in DMZ

If you’re a Modern Warfare 2 player hunting for a graphics card to complete a quest or score a ton of cash in DMZ, there is one location you need to loot for the best chance to find this elusive, high-value item.

While exploring the sandy dunes of Al Mazrah, you might want to check out the Gaming Studio that can be found among the skyscrapers of Al Mazrah City. This tech-filled building has two floors with office rooms, holding several computers inside each. There’s also a server room on the first floor that could also hold a GPU.

It also isn’t too hard to find this building since it has a relatively unique look compared to the others around it. Here is the exact location of the Gaming Studio in DMZ.

Finding the Gaming Studio location in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

The building you’re searching for is on the western side of Al Mazrah City, across from Burger Town. The building will be shaped like an L and can be identified from above by the hexagons on the roof, which features a nice little patio.

Since this building is on the outskirts of the main city, players will most likely not be battling around this area of the map as much. The building isn’t too tall, which means it doesn’t provide much strategical advantage against opponents in the various skyscrapers, and the large windows around the whole building allow enemies to check inside without pushing too quickly.

Screengrab via Activision

This will, however, be one of the best locations to find a GPU, which is the most expensive item in the game mode. It fetches a hefty $16,000 at buy stations so that you can afford a whole loadout or crucial killstreaks, but more importantly, players can collect this item for the various missions.

Ultimately, the GPU is a random drop that will require a bit of time and patience. There is no guarantee that the item will spawn at this location, but there is a higher chance when compared to other locales around the map.