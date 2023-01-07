Where to find a GPU in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone’s DMZ mode is a game of resources. Through your adventures in the game mode, you’ll stumble upon various loot and items that can be sold for money. From wine bottles to bandages, everything has a value in DMZ, and GPUs go for one of the highest prices.

The rare GPUs that can be found in DMZ are priced at $16,000 in buy stations, and they’re also a quest requirement for the Custom Hardware mission. To complete this quest, players will be asked to find a GPU and bring it to the Cemetery Dead Drop. If you don’t know where to look on the map, finding a GPU may end up being a time-consuming task.

Here’s where you can quickly find a GPU in Warzone DMZ.

Where do you find a GPU in Warzone DMZ?

GPUs can drop from supply chests in Warzone DMZ, but players can mainly find them inside computers located in offices, banks, and police stations.

There are a decent number of buildings that qualify as one of the three, and once you’re inside, you’ll need to check the environment around each computer in the premises. GPUs have a relatively low drop rate, so you may need to hit a few buildings in different matches before stumbling upon one. And, as always, you’ll usually want to keep your guard up for enemy players when you’re rummaging around in these buildings.

There is nothing players can do to increase their chances of finding a GPU apart from splitting up with a friend who agrees to help you out. You can check out different buildings, or even different locations, and save on time. If your friend happens to find a GPU, you can quickly make your way to their side and pick it up the complete the Custom Hardware mission.