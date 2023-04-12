How to get and use Skeleton Keys in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season three has officially launched, bringing tons of changes and new content to the popular DMZ game mode. Along with introducing new gameplay mechanics such as the barter system and private exfils, Warzone 2 DMZ has also debuted the Skeleton Keys.

Across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island are locked rooms, boxes, and strongholds that require specific keys to open. Usually, players can loot this key from usual looting locations or from slain enemies, but the Skeleton Key can unlock any previously inaccessible door, box, or building. While there are a few exceptions, such as Building 21, this key is undoubtedly one of the most useful tools to come out of season three so far.

If you want to know how to get your hands on a Skeleton Key so you can unlock anything on either Al Mazrah or Ashika Island, this is what you need to do.

How to get a Skeleton Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

In order to obtain a Skeleton Key in Warzone 2 DMZ, players will need to craft it using the new bartering system. The Barter system is similar to crafting systems in other games, first requiring players to find the Skeleton Key recipe. This recipe spawns randomly across the map but can usually be found off either enemies or in usual looting locations.

After obtaining the recipe, players must then venture to any normal Buy Station on either Ashika Island or Al Mazrah. Navigate to the ‘Barter’ tab at the Buy Station and you should see the necessary items required to craft the Skeleton Key.

In order to craft the Skeleton Key, players will require the following items:

x1 Video Cassette Record

x1 Vintage Wine

x1 Encrypted Hard Drive

Once the Skeleton Key is crafted, players can use it to open almost any locked location on the map. It should be noted that these Skeleton Keys have only one use and will be removed from your inventory after it has been expended.