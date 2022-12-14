How to find Building 21 in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2

One of the seemingly new additions to Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode in the season one Reloaded update is Building 21. This was described in the patch notes as an entirely new area that is separate from Al Mazrah. The developers also stated that players could unlock the new Chimera assault rifle by extracting with it at Building 21.

As this was the only real piece of content that DMZ was set to receive in Season 1 Reloaded, players were naturally excited to hop in and see the new location for themselves. However, even after hours of searching, players have had a difficult time figuring out where Building 21 is in DMZ.

Unfortunately for DMZ fans, the area is not actually live in-game yet. According to Infinity Ward, the area was planned to not go live when the Season 1 Reloaded update launched. Instead, the developers will secretly update DMZ and release Building 21. This update will not be announced to the public, according to Charlie INTEL. Players will have to figure out for themselves when Building 21 has been released.

This will likely come from players finding Building 21 Keys, which will allow players to get into the area. There’s no official word on how to acquire the keys as of yet, but it can be assumed that players will find them in the normal ways keys are found in DMZ. This involves killing AI and looting them along with opening containers and searching buildings/Strongholds.

Once Building 21 has been found to be accessible, players will be able to go there and extract the Chimera assault rifle in addition to likely taking on hordes of AI. We’ll be sure to update this article with more information once players find out that Building 21 is live in DMZ. Until then, keep trying to find ways to access the new area.