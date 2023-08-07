All Shadow Company faction missions and rewards in DMZ

The Shadow Company has been a staple of Call of Duty and DMZ for some time, with your alignment in factions opposing their plans to take full military control of each location in the world. Now, in season five for DMZ, they’ll work alongside you, shadowing you throughout parts of each map and protecting you from the infamous Konni group.

In return, the Shadow Company needs dirty work done. The Shadow Company faction missions are a little tougher than the Phalanx, Black Mous, or White Lotus faction missions and they’ll have you traversing each and every location in DMZ.

All Shadow Company missions in DMZ

The Shadow Company will protect you—for a price. Image via Activision

Tier One Shadow Company Missions

Thinning The Herd Kill five Konni soldiers in Al Mazrah. Kill six Konni soldiers in Vondel. Kill five Konni soldiers on Ashika Island. Rewards: Contraband X12, 5,000 XP.

Deal with the Devil Equip a Disguise. Buy an item at the Scavenger’s buy station while wearing the disguise. Rewards: L2 Restricted Zone Key, 5,000 XP.

Abandoned Vehicle Acquire the key to the MRAP by finding it or purchasing it at a buy station. Unlock and secure the MRAP. Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, 5,000 XP.

X-Rays Kill 10 enemies in radiation with headshots from over 35 meters. Rewards: Under Freeway East Warehouse Key, 5,000 XP.

Battle Plans Dead drop three Konni battle notes. Dead drop three cargo ship instructions. Rewards: Contraband TAQ-V, 5,000 XP.

Wings Clipped Kill three reinforcement helicopters on Ashika Island. Rewards: Contraband Bryson 890, 5,000 XP.

Unregistered Cargo Clear all hostiles on the ship to the southeast of Al Bagra Fortress. Investigate the contents of the shipping containers. Rewards: P890 Weapon Blueprint “No Prisoners”, 10,000 XP.



Tier Two Shadow Company Missions

Cutting It Close Exfil a hostage at the final exfil. Rewards: Veterinarian Key, 7,500 XP.

In Good Health and Spirits Revive a downed enemy with a revive pistol. Rewards: Contraband Lockwood MK2, 7,500 XP.

Reconnaissance By Fire Kill seven enemies with the MCPR-300 with iron sights. Kill seven enemies with the MCPR-300 with a hybrid sight equipped in the same deployment. Kill seven enemies with the MCPR-300 with a thermal sight equipped in the same deployment. Rewards: Contraband STB 556, 7,500 XP.

Courier Take the laptop from the Hydroelectric dead drop. Acquire a dirt bike. Deliver the same laptop to the Zaya Observatory, Ahkdar, and Al Sharim Pass dead drops within three minutes. Rewards: Double XP Token, 7,500 XP.

Missile Transports Locate the remaining missiles using the transportation plans from the Konni ship in one deployment. Take the two IR beacons from the Zaya Observatory dead drop and plant one near the first missile. Plant one IR beacon at the second missile. Rewards: Through The Window Calling Card, 7,500 XP.

The Old Place Kill eight Konni soldiers in Building 21. Extract the extraction protocol from Building 21. Rewards: Skeleton Key (Used), 7,500 XP.

Konni Secrets Find the intel off of Konni’s Bomb Maker. Send a false signal for Konni reinforcements at the target location. Take and extract the combat intel off of the Konni reinforcements. Rewards: Brass Knuckles Weapon Charm, 15,000 XP.



Tier three, four, and five Shadow Company faction missions will likely be added during events or the Season Five Reloaded update later this August.

