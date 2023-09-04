How to complete the Cartel No More mission in DMZ

Season five’s Reloaded update for DMZ finally brought to a close the Shadow Company’s chapter in the Warzone saga, as they go head to head with the Cartel for one last time.

Normally confined to Al Mazrah’s Hafid Port, the Cartel expanded into Vondel but with your help, the Company has pushed them out to sea. They’re holding out in one final location in the Dutch city, and it’s your job to get in and finish them off for good.

But they won’t go down swinging in this final story mission for DMZ’s season five.

Completing the Cartel No More mission in DMZ, a guide

Cartel No More is a tier-five Shadow Company faction mission. It is the final story mission for the Shadow Company, and has three requirements:

Clear the Cruise Terminal in Vondel of all enemies.

in Vondel of all enemies. Open the three safes and search for any gas in the same deployment.

and search for any gas in the same deployment. Detonate charges on two cargo shipments outside the Cruise Terminal in the same deployment.

You’ll need to smash this one out in one go—all three steps. Fortunately, it’s not a difficult mission really, but it will take you time and see hundreds of AI attack you, so bring a trusty rifle and a couple of friends for good measure. An important note: Doing this mission backward is ideal as you won’t need a key to enter the Cruise Terminal this way.

Detonate the two charges outside the Cruise Terminal

We want to do this step of the mission first. Find the two bombsites to the southeast and southwest corners of the road outside the Cruise Terminal. Plant bombs at each and defend them, as AI will swarm you attempting to defuse them.

You will notice that AI inside of the Terminal will actually exit it to stop the bombs from going off. This is critical, as the doors to the Terminal are otherwise locked and need the Cruise Terminal Key. No need for the key if you set the bombs off first.

Once both bombsites have exploded, it’s time to move inside.

Clear the Terminal of all enemies

Enter the Cruise Terminal and wipe out the Cartel and Konni soldiers inside. The Cartel is unarmored and, outside of the occasional riot-shielded enemy, just needs one bullet to the head. You’ll know you’re clear when the mission is ticked off.

Be sure to clear both floors of the Terminal. It’s one of the largest points of interest in DMZ and has many hidden rooms. Take this time to loot up, because the final step of this mission is a doozy.

Open the three safes and look for the gas canisters

Similar to your missions at Zaya Observatory, you’ll be looking for gas canisters that were stolen from the Al Mazrah laboratory. Intel believes these canisters to be inside the Terminal’s safes.

There are three safes in total: one on the top floor toward the southeast corner, one in the cafe to the northeast on the bottom floor, and one near the westernmost double doors. This part of the mission is ideal for a squad, as you can hit all three safes at once. Otherwise, if soloing, you’ll need to open one at a time.

As each safe is cracked, a swarm of AI will enter and try to kill you. Munition and armor boxes are key here, as it’s highly likely you’ll run dry of ammo and plates while fighting off the hoard. Bring a UAV too, as all this ruckus is likely to attract the attention of nearby operators.

Check each safe once it’s opened for any gas canisters and add them to your inventory. You won’t need to exfil with them. Once the safes are open, the mission is now complete.

For your efforts, you’ll be rewarded with the Rule Breaker weapon blueprint for the Kastovia 74 platform, as well as a cool 20,000 XP.

