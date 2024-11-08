Black Ops 6 early patch notes: Season One update, 7 new weapons, 6 new maps, and more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 only launched a few weeks ago, but season one of the game has already arrived.

Don’t feel too bad if you’re still in the process of unlocking everything the base game had to offer, because you’re not alone. But there’s plenty of stuff to get to once you do; season one is setting the stage for a long year of great post-launch content with a slew of new things to do and unlock.

Are you ready for more? Season one is here, CoD gamers, and this is all it includes when it drops on Nov. 14.

Lock in and get the squad online.

Season one brings a bunch of new content to BO6 players, especially for those who enjoy multiplayer offerings such as weapons, maps, modes, and more. Check out everything new and different in season one below.

Weapon buffs and nerfs

Stay up to date with the meta.

The season one update will bring balancing for existing weapons in the game, including buffs and nerfs for several interesting weapons. For more info on what’s changing, check back here on patch day, Nov. 14.

Season One battle pass

Say goodbye to the old battle pass screens.

The first battle pass for BO6 changes the game in a big way, ditching the map-like pass from MW3 and MW2 and replacing it with one that closely resembles Fortnite’s, with several pages full of items for players to unlock horizontally as they play.

The pass includes new weapons, blueprints, cosmetics like emblems and charms, XP tokens, and more.

Seven new weapons

The Krig returns.

A total of seven new weapons join the roster in season one. The Krig C assault rifle and Saug SMG are unlocked as a part of the battle pass, while the Maelstrom shotgun, AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle, Sirin 9mm secondary, Power Drill, and Cleaver will all be unlockable as part of an event later in the season.

For more info on all of the new weapons, check out our guide.

Six new maps

New places to play.

Of the six maps coming in season one, three are built for six-vs-six modes (Hideout, Extraction, Hacienda), while two are Strike maps made for two-vs-two or six-vs-six (Heirloom and Racket), and the final one is a winter version of Nuketown just in time for the holidays.

For more on the new season one maps, check out our guide.

New game modes

Buddy? Is that you?

Prop Hunt will make its triumphant return during season one, but it kicks off with an all-new mode named Ransack. In Ransack, players are tasked with looting gold bars from crates around the map and returning it to their team’s stash. The stash of each team can be raided for gold bars, so they must be defended.

Ranked Play begins

Team up and rank up.

Ranked Play kicks off with “the definitive” experience by Treyarch, who has been iterating on the competitive ladder mode in both MW3 and MW2. Players can rank up through Skill Divisions and unlock exclusive rewards (like the skins above) by playing in the same maps, modes, and ruleset as the Call of Duty League.

For more info on Ranked Play in BO6, check out our guide.

The Armory returns

A MW3 addition is back.

If you miss out on any limited time event weapons or items, the Armory is making a return from MW3. In the Armory, found within the Barracks’ Challenges menu, players can complete a challenge to unlock any item they may have missed or were unable to unlock.

New attachments

Aftermarket Parts without the title.

Four new attachments join BO6 in season one, including burst fire conversion kits for the XM4 and Kompakt 92. These items are similar to MW3’s Aftermarket Parts, as they are new attachments that can sometimes change how a gun functions, but their method of acquisition differs from battle pass rewards to event rewards.

Limited time events

A new way to earn new items.

Several of the season’s new weapons will be earnable through a limited time event called The Hit List, with more events coming after mid-season, including one for Zombies players. Speaking of Zombies…

New Zombies and Warzone content

The undead are still not dead.

A new Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts, releases at mid-season in December, but there’s a bunch of new loadout items at season one’s launch. A new perk, Field Upgrade, Ammo Mod, and GobbleGums are just the beginning.

Warzone, meanwhile, gets fully integrated with BO6 weapons and operators. For more on BO6 Warzone, check out those patch notes.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available on patch day, Nov. 14.

