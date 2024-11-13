When is Prop Hunt coming to Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty is as competitive and “sweaty” as FPS games can get, but there’s also a deep love of fun, casual modes within the player base of tens of millions of gamers.

Party modes like One in the Chamber, Gun Game, Sticks and Stones, and many others have built huge fanbases within CoD thanks to their laid back and fun gameplay. One of the most popular party modes is called Prop Hunt, and Black Ops 6 has its own version of it.

Here’s everything there is to know about Prop Hunt in BO6 and when you an expect to play it again.

When is Prop Hunt coming back in BO6?

It should be here soon enough. image via Activision

Currently, Prop Hunt is scheduled to return in Black Ops 6 during the midseason update of Season One, called Season One Reloaded. The update currently does not have a scheduled release date just yet.

If BO6 updates follow a similar schedule to past CoD games, then Season One Reloaded is likely to launch on Thursday, Dec. 12, which is four weeks after the launch of Season One and potentially the midway point of the season.

CoD often rotates modes in and out of the active playlists for multiplayer, meaning that Prop Hunt may not stick around permanently once it’s added. It’s highly possible that Prop Hunt will be around for a few weeks before disappearing, at which point many players will be looking forward to its return.

If Prop Hunt is removed from BO6, worry not, because it will likely return again some time soon and we will have all the information you need about when to expect it back.

What is Prop Hunt in Black Ops 6?

Hunt down the enemy! Image via Activision

Prop Hunt is a fun party mode in CoD and other games where one team poses as inanimate objects in the environment and the other tries to find them hidden within the maps.

“Prepare for an infamous game of hide-and-seek, as the fan-favorite Black Ops party mode is back!” Activision said about the mode ahead of BO6’s season one. “Drop into a multiplayer map as a Prop or Hunter. Props have one job; after a short period of time to find a hiding spot, you need to blend into the landscape as a random scenic object, but with the ability to move… and uncontrollably whistle every 30 seconds. Just wait out the clock, and don’t attract the attention of any Hunters, or the jig is up!”

“Drop identical decoys to fool your foes, change shape to a different piece of scenery, or lob a Stun Grenade at the feet of a Hunter if your cover is about to be blown,” Activision says. “Meanwhile, the Hunters are here to scrutinize the map for anything that looks out of place…or whistles…and then shoot it!”

That whistling part is important, as traditionally props give a whistling sound cue at set intervals of time, giving the hunting players a clue as to what objects in the available terrain might not be what they seem. It’s a big game of hide and seek, more or less. Will you get caught?

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

