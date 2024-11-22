Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Operators fighting on BO6 Racket map
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

When is the Black Ops 6 Season One Reloaded update?

Ready for more? Black Ops 6 continues its torrid pace of new content with a midseason update before the holiday season.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 03:33 pm

Black Ops 6 is barely a month old, and there’s already been several updates and additions to the newest Call of Duty game.

Recommended Videos

Treyarch has definitely been cooking up some goodness behind the scenes as it worked on BO6, and the developer is already pushing out a new Zombies map alongside other multiplayer content for the game’s second major update since launch, Season One Reloaded, which is coming sooner than you may think.

Read on below to learn all there is to know about BO6’s first midseason update, Season One Reloaded.

Table of contents

When is BO6 Season One Reloaded?

BO6 gameplay on Hacienda map
Reload before the holiday season. Image via Activision

The Black Ops 6 midseason update is scheduled to release on Thursday, Dec. 5. The news was confirmed by Treyarch in a social media post confirming the launch date of the new BO6 Zombies map, Citadelle des Morts.

Like previous updates, it should go live around 11am CT on that day, so prepare to clear your schedule or call in sick if you’re looking to grind the new stuff.

What’s in BO6 Season One Reloaded?

New Zombies map and updates

Citadelle des Morts logo in BO6 Zombies
Bring your very best. Image via Activision

The latest round-based Zombies experience hits alongside the midseason update as its main attraction. Citadelle des Morts is based somewhere in Europe inside of a castle and surrounding village.

Additional updates for BO6 Zombies in the patch include a new Perk-a-Cola, new Field Upgrade, new Ammo Mod, 18 new Augments, three new GobbleGums, new Wonder Weapons, and a new enemy type.

New maps, including an old favorite

Hacienda map intel in BO6
Remember me? Image via Activision

Three additional maps make their way to multiplayer in Season One Reloaded, including the return of Black Ops 4 favorite Hacienda, a six-vs-six map. The second new map is Racket, a Strike map based inside of a gold vault, and the third is a winter holiday-themed variant of Nuketown just in time for winter break.

Three new weapons

New Maelstrom shotgun in BO6
A shottie for your body. Image via Activision

The Maelstrom shotgun, AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle, and Cleaver melee weapon will be making their way into player loadouts shortly after Season One Reloaded as rewards that are part of an event, similar to how players had to participate in The Hit List event to unlock the Sirin 9mm and Power Drill weapons.

New limited time modes

“Expect additional and festive Limited Time Modes to continue into the Holiday Season, with a full reveal at Season One Reloaded,” Activision said. Data miners have already pointed to the return of the CODMAS event, which includes seasonal modes and rewards such as blueprints to earn.

New Perk and Wildcard

Two operators with rifles run from an explosion while a man is sent flying in the background.
A help for your radar. Image via Activision

A new Perk and Wildcard are coming within the update, and their descriptions can be found below:

  • Perk 3: Shrapnel Radar (Recon)
    • “Dealing blast damage to enemies will reveal them on your minimap. This includes any enemies affected by your area-of-effect Tacticals, Lethals, and Field Upgrades.
  • Wildcard: High Roller
    • “Equip a fourth Scorestreak.”

Ranked BR in Warzone

Two operatoes, one with a flaming skull head and one with a hat, hoodie, and gold sky goggles, pose with guns.
Sweaty squads needed. Image via Activision

Rejoice! The long-awaited return of ranked battle royale comes in Season One Reloaded, bringing new skins and the Ranked Play grind back to Urzikstan after going missing for the last few seasons of MW3 and the beginning of BO6.

This article will be updated with more information on Season One Reloaded once it becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter