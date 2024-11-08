Black Ops 6 Zombies season one early patch notes: New map, Perk-a-Cola, enemy type, and more

If you can’t get enough of Call of Duty Zombies, you’re in luck, because Black Ops 6’s season one is adding a lot to the co-op mode.

Whether you’re looking for a new weapon, a new Perk to try out in your build, GobbleGums, or even a new map, season one of BO6 has you covered with a massive offering of content when it launches on Nov. 14.

Ready for more? Image via Activision

The Zombie-slaying mode adds new ways to kill the undead, along with a new location, and a whole lot more. Read on below for all of the new and different content in season one of BO6 Zombies.

Balancing changes

The times are a-changing. Image via Activision

Less health on a Special Zombie? More damage on a certain gun? Any of the new changes coming to Zombies for season one will be revealed in the full patch notes on Nov. 14, so check back here then for more specific information.

New map: Citadelle des Morts

What could go wrong in a location like this? Image via Activision

An all-new, round-based Zombies map is coming during season one, but not right at launch. The new map, named Citadelle des Morts, will release in the Season One Reloaded update, which will drop some time in December.

Here’s all Activision has said about the new map so far:

“After the shocking revelations at the culmination of the Terminus Main Quest, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey follow the uncovered clues to Europe, and discover an abandoned castle – a ‘citadel of the dead’ if you will – that offers up a host of [REDACTED], ghoulish horrors [REDACTED], medieval village [REDACTED] with hidden [REDACTED] abound!”

Directed Mode

Here’s a helping hand. Image via Activision

A new feature in BO6, Directed Mode, will be available for Terminus and Liberty Falls on season one’s launch day. This new way to play takes away the mystery from easter egg quests and assists players in completing them by marking all objectives and making the maximum round count 15.

If you want to play Zombies traditionally, you can still do that, but Directed Mode is now here to help others who may need it ” to witness the Zombies story with a guided experience to complete the objectives” of the two launch maps’ main quests.

New weapons

A potential new meta weapon? Image via Activision

A total of seven new weapons will be joining BO6 on launch, and they will also be available to use in Zombies. The Krig C assault rifle and Saug SMG can be unlocked as a part of the battle pass, while the Maelstrom shotgun, AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle, Sirin 9mm secondary, Power Drill, and Cleaver will be ready to unlock in a mid-season event.

The Maelstrom is the one to watch out for here, Zombies players. Just like the powerful ASG-89, this shotgun sounds like it’s ready to wreck the undead. It’s a full-auto shotgun with “good range and handling” but “high recoil and large hip spread,” so it remains to be seen if it becomes meta, but it sounds promising.

New equipment and more

Update your arsenal with some big help. Image via Activision

Several new pieces of equipment and other items are coming to Zombies in BO6 season one. These will all be added throughout the season.

New Wonder Weapons.

One new Perk-a-Cola (with six new Augments).

One new Field Upgrade (with six new Augments).

One new Ammo Mod (with six new Augments).

18 total new Augments from the items above.

Three new GobbleGum flavors.

One new craftable Support weapon, the Hand Cannon.

A new enemy type on Citadelle des Morts.

More info about the Zombies offerings in Season One Reloaded, including info about Citadelle des Morts, will be released in the weeks before the big update in December.

This article will be updated with more information once season one goes live on Nov. 14.

