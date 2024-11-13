Why is my level reset in BO6 Warzone? New Warzone levels and unlocks, explained

A new year in Call of Duty with Black Ops 6 also means a new year in Warzone, which brings a new map and a slew of new weapons for battle royale fans to enjoy.

Recommended Videos

Warzone‘s BO6 integration means that the new CoD’s omnimovement abilities are being added to the free-to-play BR game, but thanks to CoD’s universal progression, it also means that a lot more is also changing. If you log on for the first day of BO6‘s season one and see that your Warzone level has been reset, do not panic. This is supposed to happen, and it’s all a part of the new year of Warzone taking place, including the return of Verdansk in 2025 for the game’s fifth anniversary.

Here’s all the info you need on why your Warzone rank has been reset to level one for BO6.

BO6 Warzone level one reset, explained

You may have some work ahead of you. Image via Activision

If your level has been reset along with the Black Ops 6 Warzone update for BO6’s Season One on Nov. 14, 2024, it’s because you haven’t played BO6 yet. All of your other unlocks, including previous weapons and operators, should still be there for you.

This level one reset is because your previous Warzone levels were for seasonal Prestige in Modern Warfare 3, and now that BO6 is the main title for CoD for the current year, the levels of that game include cross-progression in Warzone.

To put ii simply, your player level in Warzone matches up with your level in BO6, so if you haven’t played BO6 yet, your level is back to one. If you’ve been playing BO6, your level will be the same in Warzone, and your unlocks will also carry over. So, if you haven’t picked up BO6 yet but may do so eventually, your level will be the same as it is in Warzone once you do.

Do my BO6 unlocks carry over to Warzone?

The good news for BO6 players is that anything you’ve already unlocked in BO6 will be available in Warzone, even if you have Prestiged and currently are missing some items. Once you finish level 55 for the first time, everything you unlocked during your first journey to max level will be yours for good in Warzone, regardless of if you continue to Prestige or not.

This does means that if you are a Warzone player who does not own BO6, you will have to level up from one to unlock all of the new weapons in BO6. Not only that, but all BO6 Scorestreaks, weapon attachments, and BO6 Perks must be unlocked, too.

Once you level up to level 55 in BO6 Warzone, you will have obtained all of the weapons and other level unlocks you need, but you may still need to level up individual weapons to get specific attachments that you want to use on guns.

A whole new world. Image via Activision

The new Warzone Perks in season one of BO6 have completely changed the game, too, so you will want to unlock all of them along with the weapons. For more info on Warzone’s new Perks in BO6, check out our guide for everything you need to know.

While leveling up your new Warzone rank, you can still use any weapon you unlocked and leveled up via MW3 or Modern Warfare 2, so you won’t be going into the battlefield completely naked.

One of the coolest parts about how cross-progression works in BO6 and Warzone is that, if you choose to enter Prestige mode to earn its unique rewards, you won’t lose anything in Warzone like you do in BO6 each time you do. So rank up all you want, gamers.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy