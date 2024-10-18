All Scorestreaks in Black Ops 6

The massive, growing list of Call of Duty titles all have unique traits between them, such as weapons, operators, and storylines. But different streaks also help them stand apart.
The Black Ops and Modern Warfare series, for example, have very different streaks compared to one another, and even how they’re earned is different. In Black Ops 6, Scorestreaks are back, meaning the only way to earn them is to pile up your score by getting kills or playing objectives.
In BO6, there are several returning favorites, but some new streaks to have fun with as well. And there’s always the possibility of new Scorestreaks being added via seasonal content, so the excitement doesn’t have to end at launch.
Here’s everything we know about all of the Scorestreaks in BO6 so far.
All Black Ops 6 Scorestreaks, listed
This is the current list of scorestreaks in Black Ops 6, which were confirmed a week ahead of launch. The full list may be added to over time as part of seasonal content drops. Some streaks have changed since beta, while others are completely new.
|Name
|Unlock requirement
|Score requirement
|Description
|Scout Pulse
|Unlocked immediately
|400 (Dispatcher Perk: 300)
|Radar ping that reveals nearby enemies on the user’s minimap.
|RC-XD
|Level 5
|450
|Deploy a small remote controlled, remote detonated explosive vehicle.
|Archangel Launcher
|Level 9
|650
|Rocket launcher that fires remote-piloted rockets. Magazine size of two.
|UAV
|Level 15
|600 (Dispatcher Perk: 500)
|Aerial recon drone that reveals enemy locations on the minimap for your team.
|Counter UAV
|Level 17
|700 (Dispatcher Perk: 550)
|Launch a drone that scrambles enemy minimaps.
|SAM Turret
|Level 33
|550 (Dispatcher Perk: 500)
|Launch a targeted missile strike against air vehicles.
|Care Package
|Level 24
|750 (Dispatcher Perk: 700)
|Call in an airdrop that contains a random Scorestreak.
|Napalm Strike
|Level 30
|900
|Launch a targeted strike of explosive napalm.
|Sentry Turret
|Level 12
|1,000
|Automated turret that scans for and attacks nearby enemies in a forward-facing cone.
|LDBR
|Level 21
|950
|Launch a missile bombardment in a targeted area for a duration.
|Watchdog Helo
|Unlocked immediately
|1,100
|Watchdog Helo that engages enemies and pings enemy locations for your team.
|A.G.R. MK1
|Level 27
|1,200
|Remotely piloted quick assault tank armed with a machine gun and grenade launcher.
|Hellstorm
|Unlocked immediately
|1,050
|Control a long-range missile with brake and boost capabilities and secondary missiles.
|Interceptors
|Level 47
|1,250 (Dispatcher Perk: 1,050)
|Call in a fighter jet squadron that eliminates enemy air targets.
|Strategic Bomber
|Level 36
|1,300
|Stealth plane that carpet bombs a large targeted area.
|HARP
|Level 42
|1,450 (Dispatcher Perk: 1,200)
|High Altitude Recon Plane reveals enemy position and direction on the minimap in real time.
|Chopper Gunner
|Level 45
|1,600
|Take control of the door gun turret on an assault chopper.
|Dreadnought
|Level 54
|1,800
|Heavily modified gunship equipped with multiple cannons, rocket pods, and a Daisy Cutter bomb.
In total, there are 18 Scorestreaks to unlock as you level up to 55. Some are for recon like the UAV or HARP, showing enemies on your minimap, while others are for racking up lots of kills, like the Chopper Gunner or Dreadnought.
No matter what three streaks you equip, you can only earn them by getting score. Killstreaks are a thing of the past in BO6, so you have no excuse not to play the objective anymore. You know who you are, you players who get 60 kills but lose the game by 50-plus points.
This article will be updated with more information and official information whenever it becomes available.
Published: Oct 18, 2024 12:59 pm