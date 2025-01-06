When is Black Ops 6 season 2? New season release date, new battle pass, and more

Call of Duty’s triumphant launch of Black Ops 6 has admittedly sputtered since the end of October, but season two of the game is looking to turn things around.

Recommended Videos

Interest in BO6 has waned over the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025, as evidenced by player numbers on Steam and social media sentiment. But with season two coming soon, CoD can be so back just as easily as players have dipped their toes into other titles over recent weeks.

Season one added a ton of content such as new weapons, maps, Ranked Play, and a new Zombies map, so season two has some big shoes to fill when it comes to generating excitement in the player base. Here’s everything we know so far about BO6’s season two.

Not much longer now. Image via Activision

While not official yet, it looks like the start date for BO6 season 2 is Wednesday, Jan. 29 or Thursday, Jan. 30. This can be deduced from the in-game countdown timer in the season one battle pass tab in BO6 and Warzone.

Traditionally, new seasons have launched in CoD on Wednesdays, but BO6‘s updates have all fallen on Thursdays, so it’s unclear which day the update will land on. For now, expect to pencil in some time off or sick days for the end of the week of Jan. 27.

What’s new in BO6 and Warzone season 2?

Much more to come. Image via Activision

Official info about BO6 and Warzone’s season two will come in the days leading up to its launch, but for now, we can expect similar content as what’s been included in previous seasons of CoD games over the past few years.

Season two will include new content for all of the game’s modes, like multiplayer which should add new weapons, new multiplayer maps, new operators, and a new battle pass and BlackCell battle pass for players to rank up with and unlock exclusive items.

For BO6 Zombies, it’s expected to be a bit of a lighter season for content as season one added a new map. It’s not likely that season two will include a new map, but it could add special events, limited time modes, and additions such as new GobbleGums or Perk-a-Colas.

In Warzone, some changes are desperately needed after the lackluster launch in season one, but Activision has confirmed that improvements to the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system will be coming in both seasons two and three. Hackers and cheaters have been sabotaging the Ranked Play experience in Warzone since it launched, so any improvements to anti-cheat will be welcomed.

Elsewhere, Warzone will likely also have limited time modes, events, and the new weapons from BO6 as well. A new map is not likely, considering Area 99 was just added in season one, and Verdansk is expected to return some time in March for season three.

It’s expected that there will be another collaboration in season two, like season one’s crossover with Squid Game. Previous rumors have pointed to characters such as Halo’s Master Chief, Doom’s DoomSlayer, and Gears of War’s Marcus Fenix coming to the game some time this year.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy