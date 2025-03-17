OpTic Texas releases world champion in bid to save floundering CDL season

Defending Call of Duty League champion OpTic Texas has released Kenny after a disastrous Major Two qualifier stretch that saw him post a dreadful 0.30 K/D ratio heading into the team’s match yesterday.

Recommended Videos

The Green Wall struggled to a horrendous 0-15 map count before finally scraping a win against Los Angeles Guerrillas yesterday, ahead of the CDL’s Major Two LAN event hosted by OpTic in Texas this weekend. OpTic finished with a 3-19 map record and 1-6 match record in the qualifier.

A true World Champion, in and out of the game. We're grateful for the leadership and legacy you've built with OpTic



Thank you, @Kuavo 🦖 pic.twitter.com/jphrK0wSEn — OpTic (@OpTic) March 17, 2025

OpTic fans have been calling for Kenny’s removal for weeks, so this move has been expected for some time. But the team’s reported replacement of Skyz from that same LA Guerrillas team does come as a surprise, especially after OpTic found its footing with Huke after Pred took time away from the team during Major One earlier in the year.

For Major Two this season, Pred returned, Huke was let go, and the team put forth an effort that had the Green Wall feeling like it was crumbling. But thankfully for OpTic and its fans, the season is still somewhat young and OpTic remains in seventh place at an 11-11 record overall this season. OpTic hasn’t officially announced a replacement just yet.

Kenny has been a top player for some time, so his Major Two qualifier performance has been shocking to witness, and even the player agreed with that sentiment but had no explanation for what happened to his prowess.

“Played some of my worst CoD in my career recently, this was to be expected,” Kenny said after the news was announced. “Sad but gotta get back to where I need to be mentally so I can get back to doing what I do best. Appreciate all the support as always. This ain’t the end.”

OpTic Texas’ first match this weekend at the Major Two LAN in Dallas, Texas will take place in the first round of the lower bracket at 3:30pm CT on Friday, March 21.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy