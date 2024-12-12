OpTic Texas reportedly benching current star in favor of a returning one

The reigning Call of Duty League champions may be on the verge of making a shocking roster move just one week into the 2024-2024 season.

OpTic Texas star player Pred is reportedly headed to the bench, with former OpTic star and current Vancouver Surge player Huke set to replace him. Social media started buzzing yesterday afternoon with mention of Huke’s return to OpTic in favor of the world champ, with many scratching their heads as to why the star would be replaced.

🚨Sources OpTic Texas are evaluating a change in the starting roster with Huke coming in for Pred. — CDL Scrim Intel (@CdlScrimintel) December 11, 2024

Some further clarification came from CoD esports legend current OpTic content creator Scump, who was asked about it yesterday during his live stream.

“I don’t really know what to say, guys,” Scump said. “I’m not really involved in any of those talks. All that I know is that it’s personal reasons and it’s not really my place to talk about it, so I don’t really wanna talk about it.”

Rumors have been circulating since about the “personal reasons” that may be set to keep Pred out of matches for the time being, with alleged screenshots of Twitter/X DMs with Pred asking for people to send him money or place bets for him, leading to online speculation about potential gambling problems for the Aussie. This information is currently unconfirmed, and OpTic has not commented on the matter.

Pred’s current teammate Shotzzy did, however, post a gif on Twitter/X without context, showcasing Spider-Man sullenly walking through a battlefield as soldiers fight a battle around him.

OpTic Texas is off to a 1-1 start after one weekend in the Major One qualifier this season. Meanwhile, Huke is currently on the roster of the Vancouver Surge, although he did not play in the team’s first weekend of matches as the squad also got off to a 1-1 record.

Dot Esports has reached out to OpTic for comment on the matter.

