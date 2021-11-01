All Call of Duty games in release order

When it comes to first-person shooters, there’s no bigger video game franchise in the world than Call of Duty.

As of April 2021, CoD games have sold a whopping 400 million copies since its inception in 2003, standing third all-time behind only the Mario and Tetris franchises. That’s especially impressive considering those series began in the 1980s.

There have been a number of spin-offs and re-releases in the FPS franchise, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered or Call of Duty: Black Ops: Declassified. But we have compiled a list of the big ones, the mainline series entries and the ones that have had huge success in the world of entertainment, sometimes changing its landscape forever.

Here are all of the Call of Duty games in the order they were released.

2003: Call of Duty

Image via Activision

Release date: Oct. 29, 2003

Developer: Infinity Ward

Sales: 4.5 million

The first CoD started the series in World War II and featured a story campaign and multiplayer modes. It was first released on PC, Mac, and even the N-Gage handheld device.

2005: Call of Duty 2

Image via Activision

Release date: Oct. 25, 2003

Developer: Infinity Ward

Sales: 5.9 million

CoD 2 brought the series to consoles for the first time, releasing on Xbox 360 alongside PC and Mac.

2006: Call of Duty 3

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 7, 2006

Developer: Treyarch

Sales: 7.2 million

CoD 3 was Treyarch’s first foray into the series, keeping the fight in the 1940s. But things were about to change forever.

2007: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 6, 2007

Developer: Infinity Ward

Sales: 15.7 million

Call of Duty catapulted into the mainstream with CoD 4 when Infinity Ward brought the fight to the present day. Its awesome campaign and addictive multiplayer with the first prestige system likely changed gaming and FPS titles forever.

2008: Call of Duty: World at War

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 11, 2008

Developer: Treyarch

Sales: 15.7 million

Treyarch upped its game in 2008 with World at War, introducing the highly successful Nazi Zombies mode to the series for the first time.

2009: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 10, 2009

Developer: Infinity Ward

Sales: 25.02 million

If CoD 4 was the series’ entry into the mainstream, then MW2 is what truly turned the franchise into an entertainment juggernaut. It sold a whopping 25 million copies, which was unheard of at the time. That number would only grow.

2010: Call of Duty: Black Ops

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 9, 2010

Developer: Treyarch

Sales: 30.72 million

The success continued in 2010 with the first entry in the classic Black Ops series. The Zombies mode was expanded and the campaign introduced franchise favorite characters such as Frank Woods and Alex Mason.

2011: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 8, 2011

Developer: Infinity Ward

Sales: 30.71 million

The finale of the original Modern Warfare trilogy featured yet another epic campaign and addictive multiplayer.

2012: Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 12, 2012

Developer: Treyarch

Sales: 31 million

The highest-selling CoD to date is often regarded by many to be one of the best in the series thanks to its competitive multiplayer, fun campaign, and further expansion of the Zombies universe.

2013: Call of Duty: Ghosts

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 5, 2013

Developer: Infinity Ward, Neversoft, Raven Software

Sales: 28.98 million

The, thus far, standalone Ghosts title brought a dog named Riley to the fight.

2014: Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 3, 2014

Developer: Sledgehammer Games, High Moon Studios

Sales: 21.76 million

The first “jetpack” CoD game turned the focus of the franchise from “boots on the ground” to “flying in the air” for a few years. Exosuits allowed players to boost jump in all directions as well as jump high in the air, changing up the gameplay in a big way. It was also Sledgehammer Games’ first work in the series.

2015: Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 6, 2015

Developer: Treyarch, Beenox, Mercenary Technology

Sales: 26.72 million

BO3 introduced specialists to the series for the first time. Each character had their own unique set of abilities and personalities.

2016: Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Release date: Nov. 4, 2016

Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Beenox, Vicarious Visions

Sales: 13.6 million

Infinity Ward brought the fight to space in 2016 and many gamers felt the “jetpack” style of gameplay wearing thin. Activision heard the cries and the next CoD brought the fight back to Earth once more.

2017: Call of Duty: WWII

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 3, 2017

Developer: Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software

Sales: 19.82 million

WWII returned the franchise to its roots with a grounded campaign and multiplayer experience.

2018: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Blackout

Image via Activision

Release date: Oct. 12, 2018

Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox

Sales: 14.3 million

CoD’s first foray into battle royale launched alongside BO4. Blackout showed Activision the world’s thirst for the last man standing mode and it began a huge turnaround for the series. This was also the first entry in the series to not have a campaign.

2019: Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Activision

Release date: Oct. 1, 2019

Developer: TiMi Studio Group

Sales: 500 million-plus downloads, over $1 billion in revenue

Smartphone gamers everywhere have been loving CoD: Mobile and its “greatest hits” theme. The game features modes, maps, characters, and weapons from across the franchise.

2019: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Image via Activision

Release date: Oct. 25, 2019

Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios

Sales: 30 million

Infinity Ward rebooted the MW storyline with some new characters while returning ones like Captain Price and more. The gritty campaign was supplemented by addictive multiplayer, but the big kid on the block was just around the corner.

2020: Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

Release date: March 10, 2020

Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Toys For Bob

Sales: Over 100 million downloads

Warzone shook up the battle royale landscape and gaming everywhere when it was released at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving players around the world an escape into Verdansk with one of the most successful BR games released thus far. It’s become a flagship in the series with future games tied into it, live events, and constant content updates.

2020: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 13, 2020

Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware

Sales: 30 million

A direct sequel to Black Ops 1, Black Ops Cold War saw the return of characters like Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Jason Hudson in the 1980s.

2021: Call of Duty: Vanguard

Image via Activision

Release date: Nov. 5, 2021

Developer: Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware

Sales: TBD

The franchise returns to World War II once more in 2021.