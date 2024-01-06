Another CoD game is coming, if you can believe it.

Three things in life are certain: Death, taxes, and yearly Call of Duty releases. 2024 is no different, as it’s expected a new CoD game will be coming out some time this year.

CoD is likely set to get another full “premium” game in the fall or winter of 2024, but further information about the game is mostly speculation and rumors at this point. Official info will come later in the year, but for now, we have some information about what players can expect from 2024’s iteration of the franchise.

Here’s everything that’s been leaked, reported, and revealed so far about Call of Duty 2024, rumored to be called Black Ops Gulf War.

New Call of Duty 2024 rumors

Another new era for CoD. Image via Activision

Much of CoD 2024 is unconfirmed at this point, but reports and leaks have given us an idea of what to expect. After MW3’s campaign became one of the lowest-rated in the entire series, gamers are looking forward to what’s to come.

Read on for more information about what’s rumored to be coming in the next CoD game.

Treyarch is back in Black

They’re back. Image via Activision

CoD 2024 is rumored to be another Treyarch Black Ops game, which would line up since the last two games were made by Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games. This would make CoD 2024 the first CoD game with a full three-year development cycle, being the first main title since Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

Treyarch has kept busy otherwise, though. The studio developed the ranked play modes for the last few titles as well as working on the Zombies mode in MW3.

Call of Duty’s first Gulf War setting

The first news of CoD 2024 being set in the Gulf War was reported by Windows Central in late November 2023. Since then, “Call of Duty: Gulf War” has been on everyone’s minds, even as they play Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

“From what we’ve been told, Black Ops “6” will attempt to explore a nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on different participants within the conflict,” the report said. “It will dovetail into the end of the Cold War era, and explore some of the consequences therein.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War title?

There’s no current official title for CoD 2024, but the Windows Central report said that it’s “being heavily referred to internally by codenames.” Given the previous Treyarch CoD title was called Black Ops Gulf War, it’s reasonable to expect this one to be called Black Ops Gulf War if the trend continues.

‘Traditional’ weapons and technology

1990s era warfare could be coming. Image via Activision

The Windows Central report states that the new CoD will “lean back into more traditional military combat technology and familiar Black Ops gadgetry as opposed to the current and near-future tech we’ve seen from Modern Warfare and some other recent Call of Duty titles.”

This would be a change of pace from MW2 and MW3’s “modern” take on weaponry, and could be a breath of fresh air and return to the vibe of previous Black Ops titles like BO1 and Cold War.

Round-based Zombies returns

MW3 Zombies has been different. Image via Activision

Windows Central’s report also had some good news for Zombies fans, stating that classic round-based Zombies gameplay could be returning in 2024.

MW3’s Zombies mode changed up the formula with MWZ, an open-world variant of the mode that’s a mix between Treyarch’s Outbreak and Infinity Ward’s DMZ. Fans enjoyed the mode, but round-based maps will always hold a special place in players’ hearts.

Returning classic Black Ops maps

Slums could be back again. Image via Activision

In October 2023, Insider Gaming reported that, like MW3 in 2023, CoD 2024 will launch with a number of remastered classic maps, this time from the Black Ops series. MW3 began with 16 remastered maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, and 2024’s CoD could be somewhat similar.

A leaker account on X that has since had their posts removed said that Black Ops 1 map WMD and Black Ops 2 DLC map Grind may be returning, so other classics are also expected to be reprised.

This article will be updated with more information throughout 2024 as more news is revealed, leaked, and reported around the new CoD game coming this fall.