Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly another Black Ops sequel set during the Gulf War

Hopefully you like some fish with your Thanksgiving turkey because a fresh hot CoD leak has revealed some potential information about next year’s entry in the franchise.

Call of Duty’s 2024 title will be a return to the Black Ops series and be set during the Gulf War, according to a report by WindowsCentral. Black Ops 6 does not have a current official title yet, but the early 1990s setting seems to be set.

EXCLUSIVE: Call of Duty 2024 is indeed Black Ops, and set during the Gulf War.



DETAILS: https://t.co/JHKCzatzcB#Xbox #CODMW3 #CallofDuty — Windows Central Gaming (@WinC_Gaming) November 22, 2023

This would mean Treyarch will be the lead developer on the title, as it has been on all previous Black Ops titles. The maker of the CoD sub-franchise has been developing the ranked play mode and Zombies modes of the past few games in the series as well.

“From what we’ve been told, Black Ops ‘6’ will attempt to explore a nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on different participants within the conflict,” the report said. “It will dovetail into the end of the Cold War era, and explore some of the consequences therein.”

The new Black Ops will also mark a return “into more traditional military combat technology and familiar Black Ops gadgetry as opposed to the current and near-future tech” seen in the recent Modern Warfare series entries, according to the report.

The most recent CoD, Modern Warfare 3, has been blasted by reviews after launching earlier this month, although Activision boasts that it’s been a “historic launch” for the series.

“Just two weeks in, MW3 has already set records with the highest engagement in the new MW trilogy,” Activision said. “Thank you for inspiring us and for spending so much time in this game. Your feedback and passion continually make us better – it’s been a blast, and there’s much more fun in store!”

The report also claims that Activision is exploring offering a pre-order bonus that may include “weeks” of early access for the Zombies mode, which will return in the Black Ops series for another entry.

CoD 2024 is about a year away, so more information about the upcoming title will likely leak out over the course of the coming months.