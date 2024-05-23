Black Ops 6 confirmed as next Call of Duty title—and the full reveal is coming soon

The next Call of Duty title has been revealed as Black Ops 6, though the surprise factor had been lost by leaks already confirming the name.

Recommended Videos

CoD: Black Ops 6 was initially teased on May 22, less than 24 hours after rival shooter XDefiant went live, with a new website showing a TV screen where there were only six channels and a video of a group traveling to Mount Rushmore in the middle of the night.

A new entry. Image via Treyarch

The faces of the former Presidents carved in stone were then covered by some sort of material and the group made their getaway, with police and security services then arriving on the scene—the latter having a logo of a three-headed wolf.

That same logo has now been used in the full reveal of Black Ops 6 as the next title in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, marking the countdown to the next title due later this year—and we will get further details in June’s Xbox Showcase.

Xbox already teased a full direct for the next Call of Duty title in April, which will take place after the main Xbox show during Summer Games Fest on June 9—where Microsoft will be going all out in its first major show since the Activision Blizzard takeover completed.

There have already been rumors that the next Call of Duty title will come as a day-one addition to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, and this would be the perfect opportunity to announce that news.

Black Ops 6 is the first title with that name since 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, and it’s rumored that the latest game will center around the Gulf War in the early 1990s. We can expect to see full details on June 9.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more