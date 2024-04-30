CoD Black Ops Cold War soldier firing a weapon.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

Xbox teases full showcase dedicated to Call of Duty 2024

It looks like Microsoft is all-in on one of its biggest acquisitions.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 09:41 am

The next Call of Duty could be just over a month away from its debut, according to a cryptic new post by Xbox today.

Recommended Videos

Xbox revealed that a new Direct showcase will take place after the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, and all signs point to the [REDACTED] game being the next entry in the long-running FPS franchise, rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War.

The teaser for the [REDACTED] direct shows off a three-headed dog, or Cerberus, which just so happens to be the internal codename for CoD 2024, according to reports that go as far back as February 2023.

Not only that, but the orange coloring of the Cerberus in the image is extremely reminiscent of the Black Ops franchise. Couple that with the [REDACTED] moniker that CoD and the Black Ops series love to use, along with the U.S. Capitol Building seen in the background, and it sure seems very CoD-ish.

Last year, Xbox dedicated an entire Direct showcase to Starfield, its biggest game of the year. With CoD likely now its biggest game of the year—and all years following—after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, it makes sense that the company would want to dedicate a lot of time to it, too. Last year’s Starfield Direct ran for 45 minutes, as a comparison.

With CoD being one of the highest-selling franchises year in and year out, Microsoft will likely lean heavily into it for marketing this year. It’s most likely that a trailer will premiere during the Xbox Games Showcase, with the Direct to follow with a deeper dive into gameplay and features.

In years past, CoD ran its own showcases and reveals, such as CoD Next. Now with Microsoft running the show, it remains to be seen how the hype will be generated up to its inevitable release sometime this fall.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Call of Duty 2024: Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Call of Duty operators from different eras group up.
Category: CoD
CoD
Call of Duty 2024: Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Read Article All Call of Duty Zombies modes, ranked
A zombie in armor walks toward a player character with purple energy in Black Ops Cold War.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Call of Duty Zombies modes, ranked
Jorge Aguilar and others Jorge Aguilar and others Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Call of Duty 2024: Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Call of Duty operators from different eras group up.
Category: CoD
CoD
Call of Duty 2024: Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Read Article All Call of Duty Zombies modes, ranked
A zombie in armor walks toward a player character with purple energy in Black Ops Cold War.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Call of Duty Zombies modes, ranked
Jorge Aguilar and others Jorge Aguilar and others Apr 29, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.