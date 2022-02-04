Call of Duty: Vanguard’s sales were lower than Black Ops Cold War in 2020

There was also a drop in engagement for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Earlier today, Activision Blizzard released its financial results for the final quarter of 2021, as well as the entire year, which showed that Sledgehammer Games’ latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, did not perform as well as Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War from the previous year.

In addition to the confirmation that Vanguard sold less year-over-year than Black Ops: Cold War did in 2020, Activision Blizzard revealed net bookings on PC and console devices saw a decline. Also, engagement in Warzone was down compared to that in 2020.

Despite these declines, in-game investment remained higher than it was before the launch of Warzone in March 2020. The new report also detailed the success of Call of Duty Mobile, a game in which players spent more than $1 billion.

Activision Blizzard confirmed during the earnings call that Infinity Ward will also develop the next Call of Duty title, in addition to upcoming Warzone experiences.

There isn’t a lot of news on what the next addition to the franchise will look like, but over the coming months, fans will likely get new information before its eventual release in the final quarter of the year.