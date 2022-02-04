Activision confirms Infinity Ward will lead development of next Call of Duty title, ‘Warzone experiences’

The studio was revealed to be in charge of this year's Call of Duty experience in Activision Blizzard's quarterly report.

Call of Duty fans have finally been given official confirmation that Infinity Ward will be taking the reigns of the next installment in the franchise, in addition to the year’s updates to Warzone.

Activision Blizzard shared the news in its latest earnings report earlier today. Soon after the release of the report, Infinity Ward tweeted that “a new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.”

“Development on this year’s premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision’s renowned Infinity Ward studio,” Activision Blizzard’s earning report says. “The team is working on the most ambitious plan in franchise history, with industry-leading innovation and a broadly appealing franchise setting.”

A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.



Stay frosty. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022

With Infinity Ward once again in charge, Activision Blizzard will look to increase Call of Duty’s sales compared to last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, which were behind the pace set the 2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The year wasn’t bad for the Call of Duty brand, however, as Call of Duty mobile reported growth year-over-year with more than $1 billion spent by customers in the game throughout the year.

There are plenty of rumors surrounding Infinity Ward’s next Call of Duty game bringing back Modern Warfare 2 maps into the Warzone arena, but fans will need to wait until later this year for confirmation on what’s to come.