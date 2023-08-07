Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 officially confirmed—and it’s just a few months away

Task Force 141 is back, again, for the second year in a row.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been officially confirmed for launch later this year with a new teaser video that revealed the game’s name and logo today. Rumors and leaks have pointed to this being the case for months, but now it’s official.

The teaser video, narrated by Captain Price, features the classic MW wavelength visuals, first in green and then morphing to red to illustrate the game’s new color scheme and motif.

And then, the moment of truth: Price says “never bury your enemies alive” as we get a look at the game’s villain, the popular antagonist from the original MW2, Vladimir Makarov.

The full reveal for MW3 is due to come as part of a special event in Warzone later this month. It’s then that Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and the whole gang will return for another globe-faring first-person shooter adventure.

More is sure to be revealed for MW3 over the coming months, including looks at the campaign, multiplayer, new Warzone experiences, and whatever else the game’s developers have up their sleeves.

Call of Duty: MW3 will release on Nov. 10 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

