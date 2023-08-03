The CoD universe may never be the same.

Summer is coming to a close, which means a few things. The weather will soon be getting cooler, the sun will be going down earlier in the evening, and a new Call of Duty is on the way.

Like clockwork, a new CoD drops every fall, and 2023 continues that trend. Although it’s already August, the new CoD has yet to be revealed. But that will be changing soon thanks to an in-game event in Warzone.

Thanks to a leaked logo from Monster Energy promotional art, all signs point to the new CoD being Modern Warfare 3, a direct sequel to last year’s Modern Warfare 2. That’s right, Captain Price and his pals will be back very soon.

Here’s everything we know about the MW3 reveal in Warzone.

When is the MW3 reveal?

Possible Date Found – August 17th

Reveal Event is called Shadow Siege



All Pre-order in game messages have been added.#MWIII https://t.co/NhtY8hlutW — COD Warfare All the news (@CODWarfareForum) August 2, 2023

In the season five update, data miners claim to have found information regarding a date for the reveal event for MW3 in Warzone. The information found in the update suggests that the reveal could take place on Aug. 17 and that the event is called “Shadow Siege.”

Other leaks have revealed some potential details about MW3, including a Verdansk-like map for Warzone and the return of slide canceling, a popular yet controversial mechanic from MW 2019.

Warzone “Shadow Siege” event details

The playable event in Warzone is still shrouded in mystery, but previous events in Warzone were used to unveil a new title, like 2020’s playable event that announced Black Ops Cold War.

Further details about the event were not revealed in data mines, but Activision previously had this to say about it: “Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event. Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.”

The event will likely feature players teaming up to fight against Konni forces, with the gameplay section culminating in a reveal trailer for MW3, but that’s just speculation.

MW3 release date

The official release date for MW3 has not been revealed yet ahead of the launch of the Warzone reveal event, but leaks have previously pointed to the full game dropping later this year on Nov. 10.

Leakers have also said that the game will have two beta weekends in October. The first beta will reportedly be available on PlayStation and run from Oct. 6 to 10, while the second will be available on all platforms from Oct. 12 to 16.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes official.

