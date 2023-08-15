Grab them while you can.

The worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is almost here. And CoD players everywhere get to take part in it.

Shadow Siege, a limited-time event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, is directly connected to MW3’s reveal trailer. Players around the world can drop in on Zaya Observatory in Al Mazrah to take part in Call of Duty history, to help release the MW3 reveal for the world to see.

Here’s everything to know about Shadow Siege and the rewards that can be earned in the limited-time event.

What is Shadow Siege in MW2 and Warzone?

Image via Activision

Shadow Siege is a Warzone event and worldwide reveal for Modern Warfare 3, taking place in-game in Warzone on Aug. 17.

“Join the ranks of Shadow Company, take on Konni forces, secure chemical weapons before it’s too late, and receive numerous rewards,” Activision said. “Additionally expect to view the full reveal of Modern Warfare 3.”

The event begins on Aug. 17 at 12:30pm CT and will likely be available throughout the day, but it’s a limited-time event only, so it won’t be around forever. CoD-heads should make plans to hop online on Aug. 17.

“This is an airborne to ground assault of the Konni-occupied Zaya Observatory,” said Shadow Company’s Commander Phillip Graves, whose PMC will be teaming up with Task Force 141 to take on Konni Group as part of the event.

Once the event is completed, it will unlock the full MW3 reveal for the world to see ahead of the game’s full launch later this year on Nov. 10.

All Shadow Siege MW2 rewards

There’s some cool stuff to earn in Shadow Siege. Image via Activision

Here are all of the rewards available as part of Shadow Siege:

New weapon: M13C assault rifle

“Konni Group” emblem

1 Battle Token tier skip

“Crimson Sound” calling card

“Serpent Slayer” vehicle skin

“Gas Canister” charm

The rewards will be available to be claimed in the event, but there may be extra steps that need to be taken to acquire them outside of just simply completing the event.

“Complete additional objectives in Operation: Shadow Siege to claim further items, such as a new base weapon, all immediately available in Warzone and MW2,” Activision said.

Any in-game objectives for Shadow Siege will be revealed once the event is live on Aug. 17.

