How to unlock M13C in MW2 and Warzone

Season five of Modern Warfare 2 is adding six different weapons to the game, including the M13C assault rifle, expanding on an already-massive arsenal of guns for players to choose from.

While many will get the FR Avancer and Carrack .300 from the battle pass with ease, a lot of players are looking forward to the M13C assault rifle, which will be added to the game in-season and likely have an unlock challenge to go along with it.

If the name M13C sounds familiar, that’s because this gun is directly related to the M13B, the AR that was added to MW2 and Warzone in season one at the end of 2022. This is like that gun’s little brother, but likely just as mean.

Here’s how to unlock the M13C, the mysterious new assault rifle coming to MW2 and Warzone in season five.

How to get M13C in MW2 and Warzone

Image via Activision

“The .300 BLK counterpart to the M13B, this full-auto Assault Rifle is versatile and hard-hitting as a main weapon or sniper support secondary,” Activision said. And that’s all we know about the M13C so far.

But since it’s so similar and likely a part of the same platform as the M13B, it’s worth making sure you have the M13B leveled up so you’ll have a full suite of attachments ready to go for the M13C whenever it’s added to the game.

The M13C currently has no release date other than “in-season.” This most likely means it could be added to the game during the Season Five Reloaded update, which will launch either at the end of August or the beginning of September, smack dab in the middle of season five and a few weeks before the launch of a potential season six.

Season five will also add a new SMG, a new sidearm, and the pickaxe melee weapon throughout the season, so there’s still plenty to look forward to in MW2’s lifespan before the new CoD takes center stage later this year.

Stay tuned for more information about the M13 in the coming weeks of season five.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

