How to unlock FR Avancer in MW2 and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has relied heavily on nostalgia for much of its seasonal offerings, and season five’s new assault rifle is no different. Say hello to the FR Avancer, a weapon that looks and feels familiar to veterans of the franchise.

“With a blinding fire rate and exceptional maneuverability, in the right hands, this aggressive bullpup rifle can dominate the battlefield,” Activision said.

The weapon looks and sounds a lot like the FAMAS from previous games in the series, namely the Black Ops 1 version and not so much the MW2 2009 version that was a burst rifle. But it has a personality of its own as well and should become a favorite for certain CoD players.

Here’s what you have to do to unlock the FR Avancer for use in MW2 and Warzone.

How to get the FR Avancer in MW2 and Warzone

Image via Activision

The FR Avancer is unlocked via the season five battle pass. It’s the final part of one of the battle pass nodes, known as the HVT of its particular node. The node it’s in will be revealed when season five launches on Aug. 2.

“This fast-firing bullpup rifle is a midrange behemoth that can neutralize targets quickly within a few dozen meters,” Activision said. “Trained Operators will know how to master the recoil pattern and tame its high fire rate. That may involve a trip to the Gunsmith, but no matter what, it is a solid Battle Pass addition that is free for all those who earn this HVT in a Battle Pass Sector.”

With how much Activision keeps putting an emphasis on the FR Avancer’s high fire rate, recoil control is going to be paramount when it comes to picking out attachments for the new gun.

There’s no shortage of strong options for assault rifles, whether you play MW2 or Warzone, so the FR Avancer will need to find its niche to find its way into the meta for either game with lots of competition in the same archetype.

A fast-firing AR that melts enemies at close-to-mid range as support for a sniper or marksman rifle could be just what the commander ordered for the FR Avancer. I imagine it will find a home in the loadouts of players on maps like Shipment, or for Resurgence players in Warzone.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

