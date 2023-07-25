CoD players’ hopes swell over MW3 leaks of slide canceling, Verdansk-ish Warzone map

The Call of Duty community is just weeks away from learning more about Modern Warfare 3 and what’s next for Warzone, but the rumor mill is already churning.

The newest set of rumors comes from Metaphor, a content creator for the CDL’s Toronto Ultra, and an unnamed source feeding them information. And the new info has enough for even the most negative Warzone players to get hyped for the future.

New Warzone map coming in MW3 looks amazing, slide cancelling is in the current build (it was also in mw2 but removed)



No giant hill middle of the map, tons of buildings and pois unlike caldera, lots of areas that look memorable.



I think it will be a lot of peoples fav map. — Metaphor (@Metaaphor) July 25, 2023

In a series of tweets, Metaphor said that the new Warzone map coming alongside MW3 “looks amazing” and the controversial slide-canceling mechanic “is in the current build.”

Slide-canceling was an unintended feature that turned into a must-use movement mechanic for players in previous Call of Duty games, like the original Warzone. It was removed for MW2 and Warzone 2, and many players have been missing it.

Related: Call of Duty: MW3 logo has leaked—but not by who you’d expect

As for the map, Metaphor has more news for fans of the older BR game, drawing comparisons to the original Warzone map, Verdansk, and even the map that came with Black Ops 4’s battle royale, Blackout.

“Downtown is VERY Verdansk-like, with the biggest building being ‘Overwatch’ from MW3 DLC at the top, very reminiscent of Blackout’s construction site,” Metaphor said. He also said the Countdown map from CoD4 can be found on the map.

According to Metaphor’s source, the map is way more comparable to Verdansk than the other main BR maps in Warzone, Caldera and Al Mazrah.

“Less open fields and more building based battles, looks like tons of opportunity for regaining and honestly wouldn’t be surprised if they tried pushing player limit past 150 again,” Metaphor said. “This map has a ton of Verdansk inspiration and little to no inspiration from Al Mazrah or Caldera.”

Metaphor also said the map has “no giant hill in the middle of the map, tons of buildings and POIs unlike Caldera” and “lots of areas that look memorable.” He added that he thinks “it will be a lot of people’s favorite map.”

Related: Warzone’s latest meta-defining update nerfs several of Season 4 Reloaded’s overpowered guns

Metaphor’s words have some credibility, as he previously leaked some information about Warzone 2.0 that later came true after launch.

About the author