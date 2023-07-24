Warzone’s latest meta-defining update nerfs several of Season 4 Reloaded’s overpowered guns

The meta is about to change in a big way.

A new update is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, aimed at nerfing several of the game’s most powerful weapons.

After Season Four Reloaded’s update a few weeks ago, several weapons immediately jumped to the forefront of the meta, including the X13 Auto and Basilisk. Apparently, both guns were bugged and doing way more damage than intended.

Other popular weapons, including the Cronen Squall and Lachmann-556, also received some hefty nerfs today to bring them in line with other guns in the game. Longtime meta guns in the M4 and TAQ-56 received some nerfs as well.

But that’s not all. The game’s two most-used shotguns, the new MX Guardian and KV Broadside, also fell victim to some changes, meaning that in total, eight of the game’s most popular weapons have been nerfed in hopes of shaking up the meta.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for today’s update.

Warzone July 24 update patch notes

Weapons

Assault Rifles

Lachmann-556 Maximum damage decreased Mid-far damage increased Headshot multiplier decreased Neck multiplier decreased Upper torso multiplier decreased



M4 Upper torso multiplier decreased Lower torso multiplier decreased



TAQ-56 Headshot multiplier decreased



Tempus Razorback Minimum damage increased Limb multipliers increased



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall (Full Auto) Maximum damage decreased Close-mid damage decreased Damage step added at mid-range Minimum damage decreased Headshot multiplier decreased



Handguns

Basilisk Fixed an issue with the Akimbo Snakeshot Basilisk where its damage profile was higher than intended.



FTAC Siege Maximum damage decreased



X13 Auto Fixed an issue that caused the X13 Auto’s damage profile to be higher than intended. Maximum damage decreased



Shotguns

MX Guardian Maximum damage decreased Close-mid damage decreased Mid damage decreased Mid-far damage decreased Minimum damage decreased



Submachine Guns

ISO 45 Fixed an issue with the ISO 45 causing its upper right leg damage to be lower than intended.



Attachments

Ammunition

KV Broadside 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Close-mid damage decreased



MX Guardian 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Maximum damage decreased Close-mid damage decreased Mid damage decreased Maximum damage range increased Close-mid damage range increased Mid damage range decreased Minimum damage range decreased



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where Snipers with High Explosive rounds could be found from Ground Loot in Ranked Play matches.

Fixed an issue where, after the player’s squad was eliminated, the player left the match and received a prompt to rejoin the match.

Fixed an issue where players were able to have infinite Super Jumps by using a second Temp V field upgrade.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Semi-Auto Trigger on the MX Guardian shotgun will cause the range to reduce severely while fighting AI in DMZ.

Fixed an issue where the Squad Loadout crate is missing the in-world icon until it is pinged.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to use the Gulag Token if they lost the Gulag previously in the match.

