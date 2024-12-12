Long-lost gameplay mechanic will return in Call of Duty 2026, reports say

The year of 2024 isn’t over yet, and many Call of Duty players are focused on Black Ops 6, but we already may have an idea of what to expect from the CoD coming in two years.

Recommended Videos

According to noted leaker @TheGhostofHope on Twitter/X, Infinity Ward is currently hard at work on its next CoD game, set to launch in “late 2026” after it’s most recent release of Modern Warfare II in 2022. And it’s set to bring back a feature not seen in several years in the franchise.

Price will likely return. Image via Activision

CoD 2026 will utilize wall running in addition to omnimovement like in BO6, according to the leaker. The ability to run on walls, first popularized by Titanfall many years ago, also appeared in CoD in Black Ops 3 and Infinite Warfare, the latter of which was also an Infinity Ward game. Coincidentally, Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall and Apex Legends makers), was made up of many former Infinity Ward devs when it was first founded, so it appears that the movement mechanic is in the studio’s blood.

The leaker also said that Infinity Ward will be “remastering a majority of Modern Warfare 3 (2011) maps for their game alongside new original maps,” similar to what happened with last year’s Modern Warfare III, which launched with all MW2 (2009) maps remastered.

2025’s CoD, meanwhile, is rumored to be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2, and will likely also feature a number of remastered Black Ops maps. This trend over the past few years sets a new pattern for the series moving forward, with back-to-back MW games followed by back-to-back BO games.

None of this information is confirmed, so official news about what’s coming next in the CoD franchise will have to wait until some time next year.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy