Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A soldier shoots at enemies while at a highrise resort in Call of Duty's Black Ops 6.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

Long-lost gameplay mechanic will return in Call of Duty 2026, reports say

A blast from the past in a modern future?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 01:54 pm

The year of 2024 isn’t over yet, and many Call of Duty players are focused on Black Ops 6, but we already may have an idea of what to expect from the CoD coming in two years.

Recommended Videos

According to noted leaker @TheGhostofHope on Twitter/X, Infinity Ward is currently hard at work on its next CoD game, set to launch in “late 2026” after it’s most recent release of Modern Warfare II in 2022. And it’s set to bring back a feature not seen in several years in the franchise.

Image of Captain Price with MW3 logo art on the bottom left corner of the image. Captain Price is crouched in a field with reeds under blue skies.
Price will likely return. Image via Activision

CoD 2026 will utilize wall running in addition to omnimovement like in BO6, according to the leaker. The ability to run on walls, first popularized by Titanfall many years ago, also appeared in CoD in Black Ops 3 and Infinite Warfare, the latter of which was also an Infinity Ward game. Coincidentally, Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall and Apex Legends makers), was made up of many former Infinity Ward devs when it was first founded, so it appears that the movement mechanic is in the studio’s blood.

The leaker also said that Infinity Ward will be “remastering a majority of Modern Warfare 3 (2011) maps for their game alongside new original maps,” similar to what happened with last year’s Modern Warfare III, which launched with all MW2 (2009) maps remastered.

2025’s CoD, meanwhile, is rumored to be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2, and will likely also feature a number of remastered Black Ops maps. This trend over the past few years sets a new pattern for the series moving forward, with back-to-back MW games followed by back-to-back BO games.

None of this information is confirmed, so official news about what’s coming next in the CoD franchise will have to wait until some time next year.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter