Black Ops 6’s new Zombies map, The Tomb, is set to launch in less than 2 weeks

Surprise: a new Black Ops 6 Zombies map is launching in less than two weeks as part of Call of Duty’s season two, Treyarch revealed today.

Recommended Videos

The news was announced as part of 115 Day (Jan. 15), a yearly CoD Zombies tradition where Treyarch honors the co-op mode’s past while looking forward into its future. And the immediate future of Zombies is sounding epic.

Welcome back. Image via Activision

“After surviving the horrific events at Citadelle des Morts, Weaver, Grey, Carver, and Maya follow Gabriel Krafft’s final words to a nearby excavation site to secure the Sentinel Artifact,” the map’s description said. “Built on the remains of ancient burial grounds with suspected origins dating back to 2500 B.C.E., these catacombs went undisturbed for centuries until the early 1900s… and what lies beneath may run deeper than anyone ever imagined.

Treyarch says that The Tomb has been designed “to provide an experience similar to Liberty Falls (by far our most-played Zombies map in recent years!), featuring tighter play spaces with a focus on replayability.”

The story centers around “a British archeologist by the name of Sir Archibald Fotherington-Smythe” who

“conducted an excavation at the site back in 1908 with grand expectations,” and as you would imagine, things went horribly wrong.

The studio also teased that the map is made from the ground up, “but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a wink and a nod here and there,” and that “one of the most iconic SMGs in Zombies history” is “coming along for the ride.”

Season two of BO6 Zombies will also include a number of quality-of-life improvements, such as the ability to pause in co-op, challenge tracking, separate HUD presets for Zombies and multiplayer, and more.

Treyarch confirmed in its 115 Day celebration that season two of BO6 will begin on Jan. 28. The full 115 Day blog can be found on the CoD website, complete with some fun information on how Pack-a-Punch guns are named, the news of quad-XP in Zombies from today until Jan. 21, and some statistics on Directed Mode.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy