All perks in Black Ops 6 – Perks Combat Specialty explained

Call of Duty changed forever with the addition of perks way back in 2007’s CoD 4: Modern Warfare. It’s hard to imagine the franchise without them now.
Now, in Black Ops 6, perks may be more important than ever thanks to a new feature called Combat Specialty. Using the right combination of perks could give you another bonus during gameplay, and they sound very strong.
Here’s the full list of all perks in Black Ops 6 so far.
All perks in Black Ops 6
This is the current list of perks in Black Ops 6, made official by Activision one week before the full game launched. Different perks are aligned in one of three slots, but can be combined to earn Combat Specialty. A Wild Card will let you select a fourth perk, too. New perks may be added over time, but here’s what’s in the game so far.
Perk 1
Assassin
- Combat Specialty: Enforcer (Red)
- “Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up the Packs for more score.”
Bruiser
- Combat Specialty: Enforcer (Red)
- “Melee kills and finishing moves replenish health and earn extra score.”
Scavenger
- Combat Specialty: Enforcer (Red)
- “Resupply ammo and equipment from killed enemies.”
Ghost
- Combat Specialty: Recon (Blue)
- “Undetectable by enemy Radar Ping and UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm.”
Ninja
- Combat Specialty: Recon (Blue)
- “Move more quietly.”
Flak Jacket
- Combat Specialty: Strategist (Green)
- “Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage.”
Tac Mask
- Combat Specialty: Strategist (Green)
- “Resistance to enemy flash and concussion grenades and enemy neuro gas.”
Perk 2
Dexterity
- Combat Specialty: Enforcer (Red)
- “Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage.”
Gung-Ho
- Combat Specialty: Enforcer (Red)
- “Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting.”
Engineer
- Combat Specialty: Recon (Blue)
- “See enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls and enemy scorestreak icons on the minimap.”
Forward Intel
- Combat Specialty: Recon (Blue)
- “Increases minimap area and shows direction indicators for revealed enemies.”
Tracker
- Combat Specialty: Recon (Blue)
- “See enemy footsteps. ADSing auto-pings enemies. Long cooldown.”
Dispatcher
- Combat Specialty: Strategist (Green)
- “Reduced score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. Stacks with Bankroll.”
Fast Hands
- Combat Specialty: Strategist (Green)
- “Swap weapons faster and extend focus when throwing back grenades.”
Perk 3
Bankroll
- Combat Specialty: Enforcer (Red)
- “Start each life with +150 score toward Scorestreaks.”
Double Time
- Combat Specialty: Enforcer (Red)
- “Greatly increased duration of Tac Sprint.”
Cold-Blooded
- Combat Specialty: Recon (Blue)
- “Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Player-controlled Scorestreaks don’t highlight you. Immune to Spy Cam.”
Vigilance
- Combat Specialty: Recon (Blue)
- “Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. Immune to CUAV and Scrambler. Immune to Sleeper Agent.”
Gearhead
- Combat Specialty: Strategist (Green)
- “Two Field Upgrade charges. Increased Field Upgrade charge rate. Hack enemy equipment and field upgrades. Booby trap Care Packages.”
Guardian
- Combat Specialty: Strategist (Green)
- “Faster healing while capturing and holding objectives. Revive downed teammates faster.”
Quartermaster
- Combat Specialty: Strategist (Green)
- “Recharge equipment over time.”
What is Perk Combat Specialty in Black Ops 6?
Combat Specialty is a bonus you get when using three perks that match the same Specialty or color, and they can be a real game-changer if used on your class in multiplayer. Here’s each Combat Specialty’s bonus:
Enforcer (Red)
- “Killing enemies grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration rate.”
Recon (Blue)
- “Enemies can be seen through walls for a short time after respawn; a HUD edge indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view; leave no death skulls when killing enemies.”
Strategist (Green)
- “Earn a score bonus for objectives and destroying enemy Equipment; see Equipment through walls; deploy Equipment and Field Upgrades faster.”
This article will be updated with more, and official, information once it becomes available, like if more perks are added to the game or if anything is changed.
Published: Oct 18, 2024 01:08 pm