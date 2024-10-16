All multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 – Every CoD BO6 map, listed

With the launch of Black Ops 6 approaching, Treyarch has shared many details about the modes and gameplay mechanics, including the game’s multiplayer maps.

While Modern Warfare 3 was full of remakes, all of the maps for BO6 at launch are completely new and built to play across all modes. If you’re curious about all the Black Ops 6 multiplayer maps, here’s all the info.

Every multiplayer map in Black Ops 6

Get to know them before you hop in. Image via Activision

Black Ops 6 will offer 16 multiplayer maps at launch on Oct. 25, but more will be added to the game over time as part of seasons. Here are all the multiplayer maps currently in BO6.

Core 6-vs-6 maps available at launch

Meet me in the middle. Image via Activision

Babylon “Battle amongst the ruins of an ancient city, climbing on its crumbled columns and crawling underneath the ancient ruins. There’s plenty of verticality to make use of here, so stay limber as you circle the central altar and seek out the best ground. Back out to the chapel or depot for more concealed views or get heated and rush the middle.”



Don’t miss your ride. Image via Activision

Derelict “Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, a train graveyard lies shrouded by a lush forest. Abandoned and forgotten, this derelict depot along the NAR Appalachian Railroad has become a prime ambush point for Rogue Black Ops and Crimson One to face off in a deadly skirmish.”



How low can you go? Image via Activision

Lowtown “Traverse a dockside neighborhood with a boat house, fishing shed, cobbler, and a gallery showcasing classic and contemporary art. Check out the stalls in the market or climb up the latticework for a view from the pizzeria. Swim in the canal — or if desperate, the sewer — to reposition and flank the enemy.”



Revenge. Image via Activision

Payback “Deep in the Bulgarian mountains, the Rogue Black Ops Safehouse is under attack. Breach this cliffside mansion getaway, explore various oak paneled chambers and the operations room in the main residence. Payback is equipped with various elevations, windows, and many strategic angles throughout the mansion.”



Take a look around the corner. Image via Activision

Protocol “Located off the shore, the Protocol Training Course doubles as a teaching ground and an island citadel fortified for war. The brick buildings include barracks, an armory, and an underground communications monitoring center, and the aged architecture built into this rocky outcrop provides a playground for Rogue Black Ops and Crimson one to go to their own skirmishes with each other.”



GOAL! Image via Activision

Red Card “Compete from the main entrance of this stadium to the stands of an international soccer pitch. Race through the lobby and view the memorabilia upstairs near the best seats in the house. Outside, explore the promenade and fan festival stands, or swing back into the lobby or parking garage.”



Nostalgia. Image via Activision

Rewind “Visit the Liberty Shopping Plaza right on the edge of Liberty Falls, West Virginia and wreak havoc through the strip mall. This 6v6 map has a unique layout, as two outer lanes are connected by multiple routes through and around the shops, a video store in the middle housing several major objectives.”



Take cover. Image via Activision

Scud “Deploy to a desert military outpost following a devastating attack. The damaged radar dish and nearby buildings have taken several hits, the air thick with smoke from the surrounding fires. Bunker down in the depot or HQ or flank enemies in the trenches. Watch for snipers near the radar dish; its base provides a near 360-degree view.”



Fill the skies with killstreaks. Image via Activision

Skyline “Take in breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside from the rooftop of a luxury resort featuring an exquisite penthouse with access to a lounge, kitchen, gym, and pool. Descend into the panic room to cross under the map or fight in the open around the victims of a recent hit job.”



The jet can’t be flown, unfortunately. Image via Activision

Subsonic “Fight in and around a small bomber team training facility. While one aircraft sits safely in the central hangar, another lies in flames by the runway next to a crater and an overturned truck. Follow the line of destruction down the perimeter or move inside to avoid threats from overhead.”



Crack it. Image via Activision

Vault “No expense has been spared on this large, lush desert set within a rugged desert landscape. Monuments, murals, sculptures, and a trophy room adorn the central palace, featuring an opulent atrium and, more importantly, open access to the vault. Combat around this compound is expected to be fierce.”



A familiar setting. Image via Activision

Vorkuta “A large storm is inbound and about to hit the Vorkuta mining facility that was once a Soviet labor camp. Both teams visit a place of Mason’s history to battle over key tactical positions. Covered with old machinery and exterior/interior transitions, both teams must stay on their toes if they wish to become victorious.”



Strike Maps available at launch

Don’t forget to vote! Image via Activision

Gala “Explore the aftermath of an annual fundraising event in Washington, D.C. Get up on stage or kick back in the lounge. Along the sides, move through a makeshift bar, coatroom, and campaign stand. Every move counts on this tiny map, so get out there and punch the winning ticket. “



Welcome to hell. Image via Activision

Pit “Burrow into a small subsection of an underground mining tunnel and collide in the central cave. A ventilation shaft casts some natural light over the cave, the mine tracks within circling back to the narrow tunnels. Climb up the ladders to reach an overhead vantage point or weave between the mine carts for ground floor cover.”



Knock knock. Image via Activision

Stakeout “A stakeout in the Mediterranean region of Avalon has been compromised as Operators breach the small apartment, battling through the living room, kitchen, bedrooms, and spilling out onto the balcony. Leftover surveillance equipment marks the progress of the conducted intel-gathering, a smashed-out wall giving the former agents easy access to their gear.”



A sand ocean has swallowed it. Image via Activision

Warhead “Welcome to the Nuketown neighborhood! Positioned within bombing distance of one of the facsimile desert test sites, this set of dwellings has been reclaimed by the desert sands. Watch the debris scattered all over the maps, as enemies will use everything from the upturned sign to building wreckage to the bus for tactical cover across this fast-paced map.”



Additional add-on content maps

New maps will be added to BO6 with seasonal content releases, and more. The first post-launch map coming to BO6 will be Nuketown, releasing on Nov. 1.

All the CoD maps in BO6 are unique and described by the devs as “small to medium-sized,” featuring a familiar three-lane routes. Core maps let you dive into the traditional six-vs-six gameplay, but you can jump into six-vs-six and two-vs-two lobbies on Strike maps too.

Activision also plans to go back to its roots; the studio confirmed at CoD Next that Warzone’s OG map Verdansk would return in 2025. Black Ops 6 integrates with the battle royale at the start of season one, which should come sometime in early December.

