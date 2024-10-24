All modes and playlists in Black Ops 6

The Call of Duty franchise is back with a vengeance in Black Ops 6, and there’s plenty to sink your teeth into in online multiplayer, with various modes and playlists that pit you against other players around the world.

While Warzone and Zombies have become extremely popular, multiplayer in Black Ops 6 is still a core mode and is favored by many due to its variety. Whether you want to focus on eliminations or securing objectives, BO6 has the mode for you.

There are nine standard multiplayer modes in Black Ops 6 at launch and four Face Off modes. We’ve provided details of them all below.

All Black Ops 6 multiplayer modes

Image via Activision

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Search and Destroy

Kill Confirmed

Hardpoint

Headquarters

Gunfight

Control

Kill Order

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch is the bread and butter mode for any shooting game, with the only objective being to eliminate enemy players. A kill counts as a point for your team, while any deaths add a point to the opposing team.

In Black Ops 6, Team Deathmatch remains 6v6, and the aim is to reach the required score to win the game. There are no tiebreakers; the first across the line takes the glory. Losing by a solitary point is sure to be a painful experience.

Domination

Domination has long been established as the ideal place to farm experience in CoD titles and will likely remain so in Black Ops 6. In this mode, three objectives are located on the map to claim, with points earned for each one your team holds.

Two teams of six face off in the battle to hold zones “A,” “B,” and “C.” The zones will be larger than they were in previous installations of the game. The more teammates you have in a zone when capturing, the faster it will be to claim it.

Search and Destroy

Search and Destroy is one of the most competitive game types in Black Ops 6. Teams alternate between planting a bomb and defending a location, similar to Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six: Siege. It’s another 6v6 mode.

Each player has only a single life in each round, and eliminating the entirety of the opposition team results in a win—unless you are on the defending side and the opposition has already planted the bomb. A bomb explosion results in a win for the attacking team, while a defuse results in a win for the defending side.

Image via Activision

Kill Confirmed

Kill Confirmed works very similarly to Team Deathmatch, with the goal being to eliminate opponents and be the first team to reach the score target in a 6v6 battle. However, the major difference is that any eliminations are not logged until you or a teammate collects the dog tags that drop from an eliminated player.

Collecting fallen dog tags from your teammates when they killed denies the enemy a point, so map rotation is key to success rather than sticking in one spot and eliminating enemies to rack up a scorestreak.

Hardpoint

Hardpoint is a mixture of two other modes in Black Ops 6, as it is comparable to both Domination and Headquarters, but major differences make it stand out. Like the majority of other multiplayer modes, Hardpoint is 6v6.

In Hardpoint, teams fight over control of a single zone and accumulate points if their team occupies the area, similar to Domination—but the location is not fixed. After a period of time, the Hardpoint location will move, taking the fight to another area of the map.

Headquarters

Headquarters is a 6v6 mode in which two teams fight to take control of a specified zone. Similar to Hardpoint, Headquarters is a 6v6 mode, but the main difference is that once a team occupies a Headquarters location, they won’t be able to respawn upon death until an enemy has reclaimed the zone for themselves or time expires.

Occupying these zones earns points for your team. The winner is the side that reaches the score total first or whoever has the most points when the time limit expires.

Control

Control is another 6v6 zone-based mode in Black Ops 6. Two competing teams battle each other while taking turns attacking and defending specific areas of the map. However, attacking teams have limited respawns and must capture all zones before the time limit expires or they run out of lives.

Defending teams win a round by preventing the opposition from capturing the zones before the time limit expires and, like the attacking team, have a limited amount of respawns.

Image via Activision

Gunfight

Gunfight is a 2v2 mode where each player is given a randomized loadout in each round, with no respawns. Eliminating both opposition members secures your team a point in what is essentially a two-person version of the Gulag in Warzone.

The winner of the match is the side that reaches the required number of wins first. Gunfight takes place on the smaller Strike maps in Black Ops 6, resulting in rapid rounds and fast-paced action.

Kill Order

Kill Order is a 6v6 mode in which one player on each team is randomly selected as the High Value Target (HVT). This player receives a boost in armor that makes it difficult to kill. While eliminating any opponent provides a solitary point, focusing on the HVT is vital, as eliminating them provides five points.

Once an HVT is eliminated, a new player is selected, although this will not happen immediately. There is a slight delay, which provides the opportunity to go on the offensive if your HVT has been eliminated or focus on defending if it’s the opposition that is waiting for a new HVT.

All Black Ops 6 Face Off modes

Face Off Team Deathmatch

Face Off Domination

Face Off Kill Confirmed

Face Off Kill Order

The general gameplay in Face Off remains the same as the standard multiplayer mode, with the biggest difference being that Face Off matches take place on Strike maps—the same ones used for the Gunfight mode.

In Face Off, there are no scorestreaks available to players. Despite this, they remain extremely frantic due to the smaller map size. If you enjoy playing on classic maps like Shipment, these modes are comparable, so steer clear if you weren’t a fan of them in the past.

