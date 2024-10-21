Will Black Ops 6 have Warzone? All BO6 Warzone details, update, release date, and more

It’s Call of Duty season, baby, and it’s Black Ops 6’s time to shine. But with the new game also comes some big improvements and additions to Warzone.

Battle Royale and Resurgence are getting some big love from Treyarch and Raven Software to kick off the year of BO6, and there are a lot of new features, the return of old features, and changes to existing features on the horizon.

Here’s everything new and different coming to Warzone with Black Ops 6.

Will Black Ops 6 have Warzone?

Get the squad ready. Image via Activision

Yes, Warzone will be getting a large-scale Black Ops 6 update, but it’s not coming out when BO6 launches. It will come some time after launch as part of an overhaul to Warzone with new content and quality of life updates.

Black Ops 6 Warzone – Changes and new content

It’s a lot for players to enjoy. Image via Activision

Black Ops 6 launches on Oct. 25, but the new game won’t be integrated into Warzone until season one of BO6. That means the wait for Warzone players will be a bit longer, but it seems like it’ll be worth it judging by all of the new stuff coming to the free-to-play game.

Season one of BO6 doesn’t have an official date yet, but it’s likely to begin some time in December, with Dec. 4 or 11 being possible dates.

New map – Area 99

A new hot drop. Image via Activision

A new Resurgence map, Area 99, is themed around Nuketown and described as “the birthplace” of the classic multiplayer map. With 10 POIs all themed around building individual Nuketowns around the world, there will be a lot to explore.

Black Ops 6 weapons and operators

New squadmates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every new gun and operator you unlock and use in BO6 multiplayer can also be used in Warzone once the update drops. Be sure to level everything up so you’re ready for whatever the meta dictates.

Omnimovement changes the game

Drop, then dive. Image via Activision

Black Ops 6’s “omnimovement” system that allows players to sprint and dive in any direction is coming to Warzone in season one, so those gunfights are about to get a bit tougher when you come across the wrong opponent.

Mastery camo and reticle challenges

Ready to grind? Image via Activision

For the first time, Warzone has its own set of Mastery camos starting with BO6’s season one. The four camos are called Gold Tiger, King’s Ransom, Catalyst, and Abyss. All of them can be unlocked by completing a long set of challenges per weapon and weapon type.

Changes to perks

Pick three before you go. Image via Activision

BO6 perks are coming to Warzone, so the way perks work is slightly changing. Before a match, you can choose any three of the above perks for your loadouts, but you can also choose a Wildcard. Wildcards include Overkill (equip two primary weapons) and Gunfighter (equip three extra attachments to your primary weapon), so there are some big choices to be made with loadouts.

Inventory overhaul – Bye, bye, backpack

Thank goodness. Image via Activision

The Warzone 2.0 backpack is gone, instead replaced by a simplified loot inventory system shown above. It’s very similar to the one found in the original Warzone, with dedicated slots for each kind of equipment, including ammo.

Carry Forward to stay

All of the weapons and operators you unlocked in Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2 Carry Forward into BO6 Warzone, so don’t worry about losing any of the stuff you bought or grinded for just yet. The same can’t be said for BO6, which will only have BO6 guns and operators.

Show your emotions

Give it a thumbs up. Image via Activision

Just like in BO6 multiplayer, you’ll have the ability to equip emotes and sprays to punk your opponents after you beat them in BR or Resurgence mode.

Ranked Battle Royale

Ranked BR is coming back with BO6, but not until Season One Reloaded, likely sometime in early 2025. The Ranked mode will take place on Urzikstan before a big event takes place later on…

Verdansk returns in 2025

We’re home. Image via Activision

For Warzone’s fifth anniversary, the original map Verdansk will be returning in early 2025. Get ready to enjoy the nostalgia and drop into classic POIs like it’s 2020 all over again, so prepare to get the squad back together.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available. Information on Black Ops 6’s season one is most likely to come some time in November 2024.

