All Mastery camos in Black Ops 6 – Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone Mastery camos

A Call of Duty game is only as intense as its camo grind. Thankfully for gamers, Black Ops 6 is bringing the heat when it comes to Mastery camos.
Mastery camos are back in a big way in BO6, and there’s already a lot for challenge grinders to look forward to. Gold returns, Diamond is back, and there’s even more to earn in BO6 than any other Black Ops game before it.
Here’s everything we know so far about Mastery camos in Black Ops 6.
Are there Mastery camos in Black Ops 6?
Yes, Mastery camos have been confirmed for Black Ops 6. So far, there are 12 Mastery camos confirmed thus far for multiplayer, Zombies, and for the first time ever, individual Warzone Mastery camos, too.
“Weapon Camos in Black Ops 6 are a new hybrid system of traditional headshot camo challenges and specialized challenges suited per weapon in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone,” Activision said.
All Mastery camos in Black Ops 6
The 12 confirmed Mastery camos in Black Ops 6 thus far are Gold, Diamond, Dark Spine, and the return of Dark Matter for multiplayer, Mystic Gold, Opal, Afterlife, and Nebula in Zombies, and Gold Tiger, King’s Ransom, Catalyst, and Abyss in Warzone.
Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Mastery camos
Gold
Don’t hate on the OG. Gold camo returns and it shines and shimmers in the sunlight better than ever before.
Diamond
Cover your weapons of destruction with some diamonds to accent the gold.
Dark Spine
An early favorite since its reveal, Dark Spine combines black, gold, and glowing purple to create an amazing-looking camo.
Dark Matter
The ultimate camo returns and it’s looking better than ever in BO6. Dark Matter shines and shimmers and even reacts when firing.
Black Ops 6 Zombies Mastery camos
CoD revealed the first look at Zombies Mastery camos in BO6 on Instagram: Mystic Gold, Opal, Afterlife, and Nebula.
Mystic Gold
Gold, but with some flair.
Opal
Diamond, but with some funk.
Afterlife
A very cool animation.
Nebula
Nebula from Black Ops 4 returns for more fun in BO6 and it looks cooler than ever before as the ultimate Mastery camo.
Black Ops 6 Warzone mastery camos
The Warzone grind has never been more real, with four Mastery camos to unlock in the free-to-play CoD game: Gold Tiger, King’s Ransom, Catalyst, and Abyss. These camos won’t become available to unlock until BO6’s integration into Warzone, which will happen during season one.
Season one does not have an official release date yet, but like previous CoD games, it will likely begin some time in December before the end of the year and holiday break takes place.
Gold Tiger
Gold but with some tiger stripes. Rawr.
King’s Ransom
This colorful camo looks like it’s covered in gold and jewels.
Catalyst
Featuring a hex pattern and electric blue moving patterns, this animated camo is a beauty.
Abyss
The final camo is called Abyss and has some beautiful animation to it.
This article will be updated if any more Mastery camos are revealed.
Published: Oct 18, 2024 01:29 pm