How to complete the Missile Transports mission in DMZ

DMZ’s newest faction Shadow Company doesn’t mess around when it comes to faction missions. Their tier one missions were some of the toughest out there, and they don’t let up in tier two. The Missile Transports mission is a doozy, and it’ll have you infiltrate a mysterious ship, steal cargo manifests, and place IR beacons at missile silos all across Al Mazrah.

Even more confusing, the final part of your mission will be completely different from your buddies, making it all the more thrilling as you traverse the map finding these new silos. Gear up because this is a long one.

Completing Missile Transports in DMZ

From one corner of Al Mazrah to another. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three steps to completing the Missile Transports faction mission in DMZ.

Locate the remaining missiles using the transportation plans from the Konni ship in one deployment.

in one deployment. Take the two IR beacons from the Zaya Observatory dead drop and plant one near the first missile silo.

from the and plant one near the first missile silo. Plant one IR beacon at the second missile silo.

You’ll need to complete this mission in a single deployment and given it will take you some time to finish, you’ll need to gear up as running into other players is all but certain.

Locate the missiles using the Konni ship transportation plans

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start your mission by dropping into Al Mazrah. The Konni group has left the location of the first missile silo you’ll need on a transportation plans sheet on the new ship to the southeast of the Al Bagra Fortress.

Head to the ship immediately. You likely won’t be the only one heading there as other players will no doubt have missions to complete of their own. You won’t have to eliminate all the enemies like the Unregistered Cargo mission. Head to the bridge of the ship where you’ll find a shelf and a note.

Related: All Shadow Company faction missions and rewards in DMZ

The note will mention the first location of a mobile missile silo, a cemetery. I wonder what that could mean.

Grabbing the IR beacons and planting one near the first missile

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Step two now: Before heading to the cemetery, you’ll need to grab the IR beacons. To do this, head to the Zaya Observatory dead drop. Grab the two IR beacons from the dumpster and make your way to the Al Sammah Cemetery at D7.

Smack bang in the middle of the cemetery will be a new missile silo. Plant the first IR beacon, then you’ll see a floating note lit by blue light. Read the note and you’ll know the location of the second missile.

Planting the IR beacon at the second missile

Here’s where it gets interesting. The note with the second missile location will point to a different spot in each session, so no two locations will be necessarily identical. Be sure to read the note thoroughly and look for a point of interest that matches the map.

For me, my note mentioned a hydroelectric plant and a gas station, so I deduced it must have meant Zarqwa Hydroelectric to the north of E4. Sure enough, once I arrived, the second missile silo was there. Simply interacting near it with the IR beacon completed the mission.

So far, the second missile has been known to spawn in a number of spots including the Sattiq Cave Complex, the Sa’id City Football Stadium, Rohan Oil, and Mawizeh Marshlands. Look for keywords that match a point of interest on the map and you’ll find it with ease.

Once the second IR beacon has been planted, your mission will be complete, and you’ll claim a bunch of XP and a cool new calling card.

About the author