Where to find the Zaya Observatory dead drop in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, you get to visit various locations on the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island maps to complete numerous missions from all the factions. These missions have certain objectives that you need to complete to earn the reward and progress in this game mode. Some of them require you to visit specific spots on the maps, and these can be tricky to find.

The Pathfinder faction mission for Legion requires you to visit the dumpster dead drop in Zaya Observatory to acquire the GPS tracker. Dead drops are located all around the maps, and finding them is an essential part of some of the faction missions. You can deposit and collect different items from these dead drops. You can even deposit money in them to speed up weapon recovery time. The Zaya Observatory is located on the Al Mazrah map, so you must queue into it to find the dead drop.

Here’s how to find the Zaya Observatory dead drop in DMZ.

How to get the GPS tracker from the Zaya Observatory dead drop in DMZ

The Zaya Observatory POI is located in the central area on the Al Mazrah map, north of Al Sharim Pass and Akhdar Village. You need to visit this POI and locate the dead drop to find the GPS tracker. Be careful while infiltrating Zaya Observatory as there is an army of AI combatants in this area. Most of these bots wear body armor, use lethal equipment, and have weapons with multiple attachments. We highly recommend avoiding a fight at this POI by circling around the mountains to avoid detection.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

Once you’re at Zaya Observatory, visit the northeastern block of buildings. Check the yellow circle in the image above for the exact location of this block on the map. Here you’ll find the Zaya dumpster dead drop. Interact with it and collect the GPS tracker in your backpack. Next, you need to explore all the POIs on the Al Mazrah map.

The Pathfinder mission has three objectives. The first one requires you to loot the GPS tracker from the dumpster dead drop at Zaya Observatory. For the second part, you need to travel to every POI while carrying the GPS tracker in one deployment. The final objective is to extract the GPS tracker from the map.

While it may sound tricky, you can complete this mission in one extraction itself. Start by finding a helicopter after spawning on the map. Once you have it, you can visit every POI on the map, without having to engage enemies. Get your teammates on the helicopter and visit the Zaya Observatory POI. Collect the GPS tracker and start flying around Al Mazrah to visit the rest.

We recommend finding an extraction point first before you start exploring the map. Make sure you visit the exfil point at the end of the tour to safely extract from the map. A helicopter is the best vehicle to complete this mission quickly, but players can also use other vehicles if they don’t find a chopper.