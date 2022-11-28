All dead drop locations in DMZ

For once, saying your teammate is a literal dumpster is actually accurate.

There are plenty of ways to drop into DMZ and get away with loot and cash. Call of Duty players can go after Strongholds, take on various groups of AI soldiers or enemy players, or just go safely scavenging for some basic gear before quickly heading to the exfil zone.

But for those stocked up with so much gear they don’t want to risk it all at once at an exfil, they can make use of various dead drop locations around the map. Dead drops are dumpsters where you can stash gear. Additionally, there are factions missions that will require you to deposit certain items in specific dead drops. Cash and cash value for gear deposited in dead drops also reduces the insured weapon cooldown.

Screengrab via Activision

There are six dead drop dumpster locations that we are aware of in DMZ. Here’s where you can find all of them, sorted by what landmarks and locations they are near, and what their grid coordinate is.

Between Rohan Oil and Al-Safwa Quarry (C3)

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Scott Robertson

This dead drop is located next to a building along the main road between Rohan Oil and Al-Safwa Quarry, in the C3 section of the northeast portion of the map.

By the Al-Mazrah City post office (F3)

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Scott Robertson

This dead drop is located in an alley nearby the Post Office in Al-Mazrah City. This dead drop is vital to the completion of a faction quest, one that requires you to drop 20 pieces of lethal equipment in this specific dead drop.

By the tower northwest of Maziweh Marshlands (F4)

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Scott Robertson

This dead drop is south of Al-Mazrah City and just northeast of the Maziweh Marshlands.

North of Al Malik Airport, east of Al Sharim Pass (G6)

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Scott Robertson

This dead drop is north of Al Malik Airport, east of Al Sharim Pass.

Northeast of Al Samman Cemetary (E7)

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Scott Robertson

This dead drop is just northeast of Al Samman Cemetary, right near the D/E and 6/7 grid border.

East side of Shopping Center at Sa’id City (D6)

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Scott Robertson

This dead drop is just on the east side of the Shopping Center landmark in Sa’id City.