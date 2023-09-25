Modern Warfare 2’s year is winding down to a close, and season six will put a spooky exclamation point on the game with its event, The Haunting, including some fun changes coming to DMZ mode.

It feels as though DMZ’s support is winding down. When dev support swaps over to Modern Warfare 3 from MW2, it’s possible that DMZ’s updates will be fewer and less substantial than before. The mode will remain playable, but new content may be scant in the future.

Season six’s update in DMZ is light on content but heavy on the scares. Here’s everything players can expect to find in the DMZ season six update in CoD.

DMZ season six patch notes

Spawn is in DMZ now. Image via Activision

The full list of patch notes specific to DMZ should arrive on Sept. 27 alongside the update. But for now, here’s everything confirmed to be coming.

The Haunting in DMZ

Spooky, night-time versions of Al Mazrah and Vondel (Vondead) are both a part of season six, and the Warzone maps will be affected in DMZ, too. Everything coming to Warzone in The Haunting will also be in DMZ.

“If your squad is ready to drop into Al Mazrah as part of Operation Nightmare, hone your DMZ talents before mid-season,” Activision said. The Haunting begins on Oct. 17.

“For Season 06, DMZ focuses on the nighttime hunts for preternatural entities across the warzone of Al Mazrah,” Activision said. “Prep your team accordingly, as without the pressure of a collapsing circle of gas, DMZ is the ideal mode for obtaining intel on, tracking down, and finally neutralizing monstrous entities from beyond this world. Players can look forward to the all the Al Mazrah-related Events and other activities present within The Haunting, which will be coming to DMZ.”

New items and equipment

Image via Activision

New pieces of equipment and items can be found in DMZ as part of The Haunting, which will also include the Soul Capture event. Fans of season three’s Trophy Hunt event will be familiar with Soul Capture, according to Activision.

Captured Souls (Al Mazrah, Vondead)

“As part of the Soul Capture Event across Warzone and MW2, you will obtain Souls by racking up kills and defeating monstrous beings,” Activision said. “These Souls are instantly awarded once you pick them up; you can keep them or trade them for a variety of impressive rewards after each match is complete.”

Haunted Box

“The revolting Zombies roaming Al Mazrah and Vondead drop more than their entrails; expect them to occasionally leave a strange-looking loot box behind, which can also be found throughout the maps,” Activision said. “Well worth seeking out as it spills out plates, ammunition, and equipment, acting like a mutated Armor and Munitions Box. Take extreme care when opening these boxes, lest you’re devoured by the living maw that has possessed these containers.”

Bloodseeker Grenade

“Fashioned into the shape of a vampire bat by an unknown evil, this parasitic “living grenade” latches on to enemies and highlights them in thermal vision; this is particularly helpful (or harrowing) in the nighttime operations you’re undertaking!” Activision said. “Unconfirmed reports state this oddity is unable to clamp on to Operators who are underwater.”

Trick and Treat: Jump Scares

“It takes additional intestinal fortitude to drop into Warzone combat when every lootable container across Al Mazrah or Vondead has the potential to set off an intense and visceral jump scare,” Activision said. “Survive these horrifying hallucinations to claim the rewards contained within the container.”

