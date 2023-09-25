Autumn is here, which means the Call of Duty year is winding down and rolling right on into a new one—but not before one final large update to shake things up in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

One of the final updates for MW2 ahead of the anticipated launch of Modern Warfare 3 in November is decidedly spooky-themed, with The Haunting making its return, a battle pass themed around Spawn, and jumpscares galore in both multiplayer and BR offerings

Here are the patch notes for Call of Duty’s season six update in MW2 and Warzone.

MW2 season six patch notes

New maps are just the beginning. Image via Activision

The update goes live on Sept. 27, and here’s everything that’s coming to MW2 in season six.

Weapon balancing

As this is a large update for MW2 and Warzone, a variety of weapon buffs and nerfs are expected. Check back here for when the official patch notes are released to see what’s about to be the new king of the meta and what’s not worth using anymore.

Three new weapons

The new 7.62 bullpup AR in season six. Image via Activision

The TR-76 Geist assault rifle, ISO 9mm SMG, and Dual Kamas melee weapon will all be available to unlock at the launch of the season as part of its battle pass. An additional fourth weapon, the DOOM Chainsaw, will be coming at midseason as part of a new store bundle.

The TR-76 Geist is “a hard-hitting bullpup assault rifle chambered in 7.62 x 39 mm,” described as “highly modular” and that its “weapon system can be adapted to fit a wide range of tactics and combat scenarios.”

The ISO 9mm, meanwhile, is a familiar weapon to MW2 players as it’s part of the same family as the ISO Hemlock and ISO 45. Activision says players can expect to “sweep the battlefield clean with the high fire rate, maneuverability, and exceptional steadiness of this 9mm SMG.”

Four new maps, two map reskins

A CoD 2 map remade. Image via Activision

Four new maps in season six are highlighted by two six-vs-six maps and two Gunfight maps.

La Casa and Koro Village make up the six-vs-six offerings, while King and Fight are the Gunfight options. All four will be added to the game at launch, with no need to wait for a midseason update to enjoy them.

Sticking with The Haunting’s theme, two existing MW2 maps are getting some spooky reskins for the midseason update. El Asilo and Embassy will both have a darker theme and some scary imagery added for the duration of the update.

Limited-time event, daily login rewards

A limited-time event is coming in season six, which is a spin on the popular Trophy Hunt event that players enjoyed during season three.

“Available across all game modes, any time a player is eliminated, they leave a Soul behind,” Activision said. “Collect these Souls, which are automatically added to your total in all game modes (meaning there’s no need to visit a Buy Station in Warzone or DMZ this time), and trade them for items shown in the Events Tab.”

Activision says players can “increase the number of Souls you capture by facing off against a variety of monsters lurking across Warzone’s maps” and if they redeem enough items, they can “unlock some impressively themed items for your efforts.”

Starting with the midseason update, there will also be daily login rewards for players to claim, including “a variety of free, limited-time cosmetic items simply by logging into the game as The Haunting progresses.”

Haunting variant game modes

A spooky spin on classic modes. Image via Activision

In the mid-season Haunting update, several of CoD’s classic modes will undergo a seasonal-themed makeover to stick with the theme. Here are all four new modes, and their descriptions, according to Activision:

“Haunting Domination: Own all the control points on the map as usual. However, in this version of Domination, expect a Scarecrow to act as a marker for each flag.”

“Haunting Kill Confirmed/Grind: Instead of Dog Tags, collect skulls in Grind and Kill Confirmed.”

“Haunting Drop Zone Drop Scares: Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points for your team but take care while opening any crates…who knows what might jump out at you!”

“Haunting Infected: Zombies swarm to Infected. Players who become infected will appear as The Haunting–themed Zombies.”

New skins, including Spawn and Diablo characters

Back from hell. Image via Activision

The season six battle pass operators and skins are all themed around Spawn, Todd MacFarlane’s comic book superhero. The tier 100 skin is Spawn himself, while others in the pass include skins inspired by Spawn characters Violator, Disruptor, and Soul Crusher.

Other spooky-themed skins coming in season six are more partnerships and licensed skins, such as Lilith and Inarius from Diablo 4, Skeletor from Masters of the Universe, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, and Alucard from Hellsing.

Warzone season six patch notes

Drop in at night. Image via Activision

Warzone is embracing the Halloween makeover just as much as MW2. Here’s what’s coming in season six.

Zombie Royale

In the return of this fun variant of BR, players can turn into zombies once they’re dead. They can then use special zombie powers to attack other players to eliminate them and loot them for syringes that are used to bring themselves back to life.

Operation Nightmare

Officially beginning on Oct. 17, Operation Nightmare is a limited-time version of battle royale that will task players with dropping in and fighting all kinds of monsters, including “The Pharoah,” “Swamp Creature,” “Evil Spirits,” and even “The Butcher” from Diablo.

The Haunting: Vondead

Zombies galore. Image via Activision

Al Mazrah isn’t the only AO currently experiencing a spooky change, though. Vondel will also have its own Haunting mode, featuring zombies and other creatures.

“Additional supernatural activities have occurred across Vondel, which has forced a complete evacuation of the city and surrounding area,” Activision said. “A demonic incantation by a sorceress has unleashed a zombie outbreak, bringing nightmares to life as the canals of Vondead run red with blood. Up in the firmament, a rare Blood Moon hangs ominously in the sky, casting Vondel in an eerie, scarlet-tinged darkness.”

Jump scares return

Players of previous Haunting events in CoD and Warzone will be familiar with the horrifying and random jump scares that players experience in these special modes. Well, they’re back, so make sure you’re not sensitive to things like loud noises or shocking imagery.

“It takes additional intestinal fortitude to drop into Warzone combat when every lootable container across Al Mazrah or Vondead has the potential to set off an intense and visceral jump scare,” Activision said. “Survive these horrifying hallucinations to claim the rewards contained within the container.”

