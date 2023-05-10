How to find and enter the Koschei Complex in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season Three will release with an entirely new map for the immensely popular DMZ game mode, called the Koschei Complex. This new area is a sprawling, underground bunker that will similarly be filled with enemies.

Unlike other maps, such as Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, it appears that you cannot simply load into or exfiltrate to Koschei Complex. Instead, you will need to enter into Koschei Complex via secret entrances located on another, existing map. To enter into Koschei Complex, you will need to come into the lobby equipped with the proper information.

If you are trying to get to Koschei Complex in Warzone 2 DMZ, here is what you need to do.

How to find the Koschei Complex in DMZ

The Koschei Complex is Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s latest map that will be available with the Season 3 update. This underground bunker zone is located directly beneath Al Mazrah. The points on the map listed below will have underground pathways that lead to the Koschei Complex.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The three current entry points to Koschei Complex are the Taraq Road bridge, Rohan Oil working tunnel, and Al Mazrah City parking lot. While there still may be more entrances that players will discover over the course of Season 3, these are the three confirmed points.

All three of these locations will require you to delve into underground, dimly lit tunnels and fight through waves of enemies to eventually reach the Koschei Complex. Due to the sheer number of hostile NPCs both inside and outside of Koschei Complex, be sure to enter the area with friends and well armed.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The official entrance to Koschei Complex is marked by a large, vault-like structure with Cyrillic writing. To enter, simply press the corresponding button the screen to enter into the new Warzone 2 area.