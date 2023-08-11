How to complete the Unregistered Cargo mission in DMZ

Falling right in line with the season five storyline for Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is the Unregistered Cargo mission, which presents one of the new opportunities for players to work arm-in-arm with Shadow Company against a new threat, the Konni Group.

Within the mission itself, new intel from Shadow Company is said to have identified an unknown Konni ship anchored near the Al-Malik Airport and the Al Bagra Fortress that seems to possess suspicious containers and combatants for you to clear. Here’s a guide on how to quickly complete the Unregistered Cargo mission in DMZ.

Completing the Unregistered Cargo mission in DMZ, a guide

To access “Unregistered Cargo,” you must have reached reputation level three with Shadow Company.

The tasks themselves are straightforward:

Clear all hostiles on the ship to the southeast of Al Bagra Fortress. Investigate the contents of the shipping containers.

Head to the Konni ship

In Al Mazrah, the Konni ship is located to the southeast of Al Bagra Fortress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon deploying into Al Mazrah, you’ll need to make your way over to the new season five Konni ship located to the southeast of Al Bagra Fortress, as advertised.

At the time of writing, the backside of the ship remains bugged as you aren’t able to use the ladders there to climb up onto the deck. Instead, feel free to use any of the ladders or the zipline on the front of the ship to get onboard.

Clear all hostiles on the ship

Once on the ship, feel free to take out any enemies in sight. In my playthrough, I only needed to fight on the deck of the ship. If you find that you didn’t complete the objective upon clearing the top level of the ship, however, feel free to head into the cabin and clear out that part as well.

Capture the missile launcher

The precise location of the missile launcher on the Konni ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the second part of the mission, all you need to do is head to the back half of the deck and find the shipping container with an upload station inside of it. After interacting and capturing the missile launcher, you are done.

By completing this mission, you will earn 10,000 XP and the “No Prisoners” P890 weapon blueprint.

