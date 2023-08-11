How to complete ‘X Marks The Spot’ DMZ mission in season 5

Some of the most daunting missions in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode come from the Crown faction, the sole DMZ faction whose missions are restricted to players who own Modern Warfare 2. For those players, access is granted to some of the toughest but most rewarding missions in CoD’s ever-expanding extraction mode.

One of those missions is “X Marks The Spot,” a dangerous mission that takes you into the heart of one of the most ruthless locations in the game, Koschei Complex. With a little prep and a little luck, you can fight your way through and collect what you’re looking for.

How to complete “X Marks The Spot” DMZ mission

You must have faction level two unlocked for the Crown faction to access “X Marks The Spot.”

Unlock the keypad-locked room in the Koschei Complex Alpha Cluster with an R4D detector. Extract the Koschei Complex map.

Head to Koschei Complex

Deploy into Al Mazrah and make your way toward one of the four entrances to Koschei Complex that are marked on your tac-map with a question mark icon. Before entering the Complex, though, try and take two car batteries and two jumper cables with you since you will need them to reach specific areas. There are some of those items in the Complex itself, but it’s easier if you bring them with you.

Access the Chemical Plant

Open sesame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fight through the enemies and follow the hallways deeper into the Complex until you come across the large bunker doors to the Chemical Plant. It is critical that you find and loot a pair of night vision goggles since the Chemical Plant area is nearly completely dark. Use a car battery and jumper cables to get inside the Plant.

Find the R4D Detector

R4D detectors circled in red. Image via WZHub.

Inside the Chemical Plant grid, you will need to access one of the two office rooms. Both of them are somewhat in the center of the grid, with one slightly toward the southeast and another slightly toward the northwest. An R4D Detector should be in each. Once you have that, head toward the south border of the grid and use another car battery and jumper cables to open the doors to the Alpha Cluster.

Reach the yellow door and decipher the code

Head into the Alpha Cluster and stick to the right-hand side, taking down the enemy AI combatants and sentries as you go. Along with the green doors leading to the L2 Restricted Zone, you will also see a yellow blast door with a keypad.

Equip your R4D Detector and aim it above the keypad, and make note of the three letters that appear. You will then need to go find what number is associated with each letter by going around to “blank” chalkboards and using the R4D Detector on them. Find the right chalkboards and you should find the number for each of the three letters.

Head back to the keypad and enter the numbers in the correct order, then loot the Koschei Complex map.

Exfiltrate from the Koschei Complex with the map

Fortunately for you, there’s an exfiltration elevator in the Alpha Cluster wing that doesn’t require any keycard access.

By completing this mission, you will earn 15,000 XP and the Barbed Silhouette emblem.

